Jenna Ortega Reunited With Wednesday Parents Catherine Zeta-Jones And Luis Guzmán And It's The Most Goth Carpet Moment

Wednesday Season 2 might have already premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, but that doesn’t mean Netflix has stopped feeding fans content. Over the weekend, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s hit TV adaptation, reunited with her on-screen parents, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, for Netflix’s FYSEE: The Fall Edit. Together, the trio created what may have been the most goth red carpet moment of the year.

It seems the Wednesday cast has taken to method dressing, something Ortega has learned well. The three cast members opted to embrace their characters’ knack for all black, with Catherine Zeta-Jones donning a stunning lace dress that I imagine is what Morticia Addams would wear if she were a 2014 tumblr girl. Meanwhile, Luis Guzmán made a play on sad boy chic with a clean look that was brought together with a long black overcoat. Finally, Jenna Ortega channeled her inner Gomez Addams with a fitted two piece pinstripe suit and a black long sleeve under the vest, her cross chain really driving home that gothic look:

(Image credit: Getty Images/Charley Gallay)

To anyone who ever doubted Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, shame on you. This version of the Addams family might be a more unique take but, if this red carpet proves anything, it’s that she is perfectly strikingly beautiful and goth in every way as Morticia.

If I had to pick my favorite look of the three, I’m, of course, choosing the Scream VI actress. She steals the show on every red carpet she walks. Each outfit suits her so well, probably because she collaborates with her stylist on every look. Ortega has made it very clear that despite being a former Disney child actor and playing a teenager on Wednesday, she is very mature in her fashion choices, and I definitely respect this move.

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards also featured a Wednesday mother-daughter reunion, that time on stage, and that look was a lot different from this one. Jenna Ortega wore a revealing patchwork top made of hanging jewels, and it absolutely slayed. Fashion appears to be one of Ortega’s creative, expressive outlets, and it would seem she likes to go for those jaw-dropping looks whether she’s channeling Wednesday or not.

That isn’t to say Ortega didn’t nail every look while promoting the second season of her Netflix show, because she did. At one press event, she channeled her inner punk-rock with a clinging gray dress with back cutouts. The Wednesday Season 2 premiere revealed her take on a more mature Addams Wednesday, still rocking the smokey eye and all-black dress, just without the school-girl inspiration. Check out another look at her latest fit, courtesy of Variety's Marc Malkin:

A post shared by Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin)

It's possible this recent FYSEE event could be the last bit of Wednesday promotion we see for a bit, and I have to say these outfits were the perfect finale to a stunning press tour. Given Season 2’s cliffhanger, I'm pleased it's been confirmed that Tim Burton’s adaptation has been renewed for a third season. That means not only more new episodes but also more opportunities for Jenna Ortega and co. to sport goth fits on the red carpet.

Stream both seasons of Wednesday now using a Netflix subscription.