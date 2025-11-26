Nicole Kidman Talks Reuniting With Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic 2, And Why Getting To Do It Was ‘Insane’
Sounds like magic.
One of the most charming sequels on the way among the 2026 movies is Practical Magic 2 starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as witch sisters Gilly and Sally Owens. The film will reunite the two leading ladies alongside a lot of new faces. Kidman recently spoke about the experience and why it’s kind of wild how it all came together.
Practical Magic 2 wrapped filming back in September after Kidman first confirmed it was happening the summer prior. During a new conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine, Nicole Kidman gave this update about making it:
Not every movie set has so many women in them that get to be together and support each other, or get along as well as it sounds like Practical Magic 2 went. Nicole Kidman called the experience “so fun” before also saying this:
The original Practical Magic wasn’t a smash success when it came out. Back in 1998, it was a flop for Warner Bros. on top of being panned by critics (per Vulture). Since then, it’s become a spooky season favorite, and gained a lot more popularity among audiences. Going into its release next fall, we wouldn’t be surprised if the movie starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock is a commercial hit given how big of stars they are.
A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)
A photo posted by on
Previously, Nicole Kidman has talked about how she and Bullock decided to both live in London during the production of Practical Magic 2. The actress said that she adores Bullock, calling her “funny and so lovable.” It was also reported that they’ve become really good friends on this sequel shoot in particular thanks to the “network of support between each other.”
Kidman also has shouted out the director, Suzanne Bier, along with Joey King, who is set to play one of the daughters of Bullock’s character, Sally Owens. We don’t know who else anyone is playing, but Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams is also starring in her first high-profile role in years.
Other names to note are the return of Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as Frances and Jet Owens, the aunts to Sally and Gilly. Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña and Lee Pace are also in the cast as well. The movie is set to be once again written by Akiva Goldsman, along with the addition of Georgia Pritchett.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 18, 2026 alongside the next Resident Evil. Kidman sounds like she had a blast making it, and we hope that’ll translate in the movie itself.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.