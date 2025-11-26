Nicole Kidman Talks Reuniting With Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic 2, And Why Getting To Do It Was ‘Insane’

One of the most charming sequels on the way among the 2026 movies is Practical Magic 2 starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as witch sisters Gilly and Sally Owens. The film will reunite the two leading ladies alongside a lot of new faces. Kidman recently spoke about the experience and why it’s kind of wild how it all came together.

Practical Magic 2 wrapped filming back in September after Kidman first confirmed it was happening the summer prior. During a new conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine , Nicole Kidman gave this update about making it:

Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie [Williams]—we had an incredible cast. A lot of times I don’t have fun when I’m filming because it’s more [emotionally draining].... But I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe.

Not every movie set has so many women in them that get to be together and support each other, or get along as well as it sounds like Practical Magic 2 went. Nicole Kidman called the experience “so fun” before also saying this:

And to come back to something so many years later and go, ‘We’re still able to get this movie made at a big big studio like Warner’s,’ and that Sandy and I were able to produce it and get it made, is insane.

The original Practical Magic wasn’t a smash success when it came out. Back in 1998, it was a flop for Warner Bros. on top of being panned by critics (per Vulture ). Since then, it’s become a spooky season favorite, and gained a lot more popularity among audiences. Going into its release next fall, we wouldn’t be surprised if the movie starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock is a commercial hit given how big of stars they are.

Previously, Nicole Kidman has talked about how she and Bullock decided to both live in London during the production of Practical Magic 2. The actress said that she adores Bullock, calling her “funny and so lovable.” It was also reported that they’ve become really good friends on this sequel shoot in particular thanks to the “network of support between each other.”

Kidman also has shouted out the director, Suzanne Bier, along with Joey King, who is set to play one of the daughters of Bullock’s character, Sally Owens. We don’t know who else anyone is playing, but Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams is also starring in her first high-profile role in years .

Other names to note are the return of Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as Frances and Jet Owens, the aunts to Sally and Gilly. Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña and Lee Pace are also in the cast as well. The movie is set to be once again written by Akiva Goldsman, along with the addition of Georgia Pritchett.

Practical Magic 2 hits theaters on September 18, 2026 alongside the next Resident Evil. Kidman sounds like she had a blast making it, and we hope that’ll translate in the movie itself.