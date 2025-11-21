Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Are Reportedly Great Friends Now, And We Can Thank Practical Magic 2

It was in the summer of 2024 that fans of cozy fall movies got some news they’d been hoping to hear for nearly 30 years, when we found out that the not-so-scary witch movie classic, Practical Magic, was finally going to get a sequel. Original stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, thankfully, signed on to reprise their roles, and now that the movie has finished filming, we’re hearing that the duo have become good buddies because of working on the 2026 movie schedule entry.

How Did Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Reportedly Become Good Friends While Filming Practical Magic 2?

We’ve heard plenty of tales about how the frequently intense process of filming a movie or television show can lead to the cast and crew becoming quite close, and while that didn’t seem to have worked the first time around for Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, their work on Practical Magic 2 is said to have sealed the deal for the Oscar winners.

According to a source who spoke to the National Enquirer, the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation really helped Kidman (who’s been going through a rumor-filled split from her husband of 20 years, Keith Urban) and Bullock bond. The source alleged:

To get Practical Magic 2 done this past summer, Nicole and Sandra had to get on the same page quickly, and their staffs had to effectively merge to make this movie work. They are both in a ton of scenes together and they both have pretty significant family commitments on top of that. It’s a miracle it worked out as well as it did, with the movie coming in under schedule and with a sensible budget.

Even without the two supposedly becoming solid friends while filming their new movie, getting such a major endeavor done “under schedule and with a sensible budget” is a pretty big deal on its own. But I think everyone can admit that the idea of the Speed and Babygirl stars now being great friends makes this reunion even cooler.

It was just a few months ago that Kidman opened up about working with Bullock again, and noted that they “were just right back into it” when it came to developing a rapport, adding that the famed talents were “just having the best time together.” The source continued:

They’ve created a network of support between each other that extends from their assistants to the Warner Bros. studio executives they work with and even to their hair and makeup people.

Their hair and makeup teams are involved in this?! Look, if two separate glam squads are coordinating then the friendship might be major, OK? And, the source claimed that the stars are now likely in it for the long haul when it comes to being cohorts, especially as they prepare to get the film into theaters next year:

Sandra and Nicole are much closer now than they were almost 30 years ago when they made the first movie, and that was the whole goal of this project! This is going to keep running for the next year or so as they finish the cut of the movie and get out there to publicize it.

Well, now not only can I not quite wait for the film to come out, but I can’t wait to hear more about how these ladies got along on set. I’m also really ready to see their interviews together and watch them maybe do some witchy method dressing on the red carpet. Let’s go!