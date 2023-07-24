The Top Gun: Maverick Stars 100% Have A Group Chat, And Greg Tarzan Davis Talks Having To Keep M:I Secrets Out Of It

Top Gun: Maverick was the summer movie sensation of 2022, raking in major cash at the box office. It also helped bolster the careers of some of its stars, especially the actors who played fighter pilots in the Tom Cruise-led flick. One of these actors is Greg Tarzan Davis, who acted alongside Cruise once again in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. Now, he's not only shed light on the Maverick cast's group chat, but he also confirmed that he kept his M:I casting (and the secrets related to it) from his co-stars.

The up-and-coming actor sat down for a lengthy chat with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, he touched on reuniting with Tom Cruise for another major blockbuster. Inevitably, the 29-year-old star was asked how the Top Gun: Maverick cast responded to his casting. It was after he was hit with that question that he revealed his decision to keep the news a secret. The Grey's Anatomy alum also revealed just how his colleagues found out he was joining the Mission: Impossible family:

I am big on holding secrets. I hate spoilers. I hate when people give me spoilers. I hate spoiling things for other people. So when I booked Mission, they found out later from a press release photo of me on top of the train with Tom, Esai [Morales] and Shea. They were like, ‘You didn’t tell us that you were on Mission!’ And I was like, 'My bad, my bad.' So I’ve kept all of that secret, but I think Monica and Lewis are gonna see Mission today in L.A. and Danny is gonna watch the film with me at the New York premiere.

While keeping Mission: Impossible secrets under wraps is always the hope, I’m sure Greg Tarzan Davis could've gotten away with telling some pals the exciting news. They also seem to be supportive, apparently vowing to check out the film as soon as possible to see Davis's turn as Degas. The actor also commented on the group chat, and how much he’s kept in touch with the other Top Gun stars:

It’s never quiet. It’s probably not as active, but it’s never quiet. We’re all doing our own things, which is great, but it’s hard for us to see each other in person. Jay [Ellis] is in one country. I’m here in New York with Danny [Ramirez] for the premiere, but he was filming somewhere recently. Lewis [Pullman] and Monica [Barbaro] have also been filming, but we still find time to say, ‘Hey, what’s up? Hey, congratulations. I saw this. Hey, are you in town?’ Glen hit us up to say, ‘Hey, I just got back to L.A. Who’s in town? Can we link up?’ Unfortunately, only Lewis was in town at the time, so I believe he went to see him. So we’re still a family, and that won’t change. That was a special, special group.

Few casts have probably ever been bonded more by an experience than the Maverick alums. They were put through intense, vomit-inducing flight training to prepare for flying in the real fighter jets in the movie. The cast previously talked about Tom Cruise being a leading force, giving advice and helping them through the grueling preparation. It definitely all paid off, as the movie became one of the highest grossing motion pictures of the year, breaking several of Cruise's worldwide box office records in the process.

It also paid off in other ways. Based on these comments, Greg Tarzan Davis forged incredibly special friendships, thanks to the unique production. The support is real, and it's sweet that they all share such a meaningful experience. Even as they all get bigger, and star in other big projects, they can always lean on each other for support. For their sakes though, let's hope that as was the case with Davis and Mission: Impossible, they don't have loose lips and can keep spoilers to themselves when necessary.

