Snoop Dogg Is Getting A Biopic, So Break Out The Gin And Juice

Snoop Dogg has ruled the entertainment industry for three decades. He’s the jack of all trades as a rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer, media personality, DJ, and empire builder, and he also recently acted in a new Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx called Day Shift. Now you can break out the gin and juice for the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.

Universal Pictures will be telling the life of Snoop Doggy Dog. This will be the first project formed under his newly formed Death Row Pictures, with Snoop being strapped as producer and a catalog of his music being used for the film. The “Drop it Like It’s Hot” rapper explained to Deadline why it took him 30 years to finally have a biopic made about him.

I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.

Universal has been building many strong relationships with musicians for the past decade to be able to tell their stories and use their music for future movies. You can have faith that the long-running studio will give audiences a biopic they will enjoy, as it's responsible for one of the best hip-hop movies, Straight Outta Compton. In fact, the $200 million box-office hit found its Snoop Dogg for that movie since he had ties to the group’s co-founder Dr. Dre. What are the chances Lakeith Stanfield could play Snoop in this biopic too?. We shall see, but Universal will also be developing biopics for both Cher and Madonna. This will be a great way to introduce audiences of this generation to great music fans cherished.

Allen Hughes will be directing the biopic of the 17-time Grammy winner. This is definitely not the director’s first rodeo, as he worked on the acclaimed HBO docu-series The Defiant Ones about the rise of Dr. Dre and legendary music executive Jimmy Iovine. The Menace II Society director has strong connections to the music community, where he got access to interview many musicians for the docu-series, including Snoop Dogg himself. The screenwriter for this hip-hop biopic will be Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He’s been a fan of Snoop Dogg ever since he stepped onto the music scene with “Deep Cover” and believes Universal has what it takes to make this biopic something special.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally successful figures in hip-hop. I expect this biopic will feature the signature songs that made him the artist he is today, his relationship with Dr. Dre, the adorable friendship he has with Martha Stewart and a whole lot of weed! Audiences will surely be entertained by the spectacle of the American rapper's life and might gain some insight about him that they never knew before. I’m sure it’ll be a wild ride.