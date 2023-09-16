Snow White's Rachel Zegler Actually Responded To A Troll Who Asked Her About Shaving Her Back

The upcoming Disney live-action remake of Snow White has garnered its fair share of criticism since its initial announcement. From Rachel Zegler's casting as the titular character to Peter Dinklage voicing concerns about the House of Mouse's approach to the remake, the project has been no stranger to controversy. However, the latest scrutiny involves the film's lead actress and a rather peculiar social media exchange. But the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress responded to a body-shaming troll in an empowering and unexpected manner.

The peculiar incident began when a Twitter user with the handle @Phantomlordsin decided to take aim at Rachel Zegler by sharing an image of her back and posing an invasive question: "Did you finally shave your back?" While social media trolling is far from uncommon, this particular remark managed to raise more than a few eyebrows. However, what ensued was truly surprising. Instead of engaging in a retaliatory or snarky response, the actress chose the path of maturity, offering a simple yet powerful reply:

no i think hair is natural and cool!!!!!!!! ❤️

The response was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike, who applauded the María performer for her cheerful and body-positive message. It's not every day you see a rising star respond to a troll with such self-assuredness.

The 22-year-old star's response quickly went viral, and the tweet that initially attempted to mock her was swiftly ratioed, with thousands of users liking and retweeting her message. It's a testament to the power of turning negativity into positivity and how she handled the situation with the finesse of a seasoned pro.

This isn't the first time the West Side Story star has publically responded to criticism. She recently addressed the racist backlash surrounding her casting in the live-action remake. Her response serves as a valuable reminder that, despite their fame and success, celebrities are human beings who experience emotions and insecurities just like anyone else. Social media trolls often overlook this reality, making Rachel Zegler's choice to respond with kindness rather than succumb to the negativity that often plagues online spaces a breath of fresh air.

Despite contending with internet trolls, the actress remains focused on her burgeoning career. She's currently set to take the lead in the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel , The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes , which is slated on the 2023 movie schedule for a November 17 premiere. This book-to-screen adaptation brings Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel to life, delving into the backstory of Coriolanus Snow during his teenage years as he mentors a tribute from District 12 in the tenth Hunger Games. In this eagerly awaited production, the in-demand actress will take on the role of Lucy Gray Baird , the tribute entrusted with Snow's mentorship before his rise to the presidency.