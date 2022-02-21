Sonic 2 Director Talks Adding Easter Eggs For The Fans In The Sequel: ‘It’s A Great Problem To Have’

As Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gets closer to its release date, there’s still so much unknown information about the sequel. But if the final scene of Sonic the Hedgehog is anything to go by, there might be more nods to the gaming franchise in the follow-up. Of course, the fans have been wanting more connection to the games, and that might be in their future. Sonic 2’s director hinted at possible easter eggs for the fans.

For Sonic the Hedgehog 2, director Jeff Fowler wanted to give moviegoers the full Sonic treatment for the sequel. IGN interviewed Fowler where he gave hints at what’s in store for everyone, including new additions Tails and Knuckles. The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director opened up about what Sonic game elements to expect in the film.

Oh yeah, all kinds of [games set pieces, levels, and designs] and one of them was in the trailer of course. The biplane, the tornado, is such an iconic visual from Sonic 2. And so, as we were sort of setting out to plot Sonic 2, I think we all got really excited about pulling that great imagery that all the fans are going to get excited about when they see it on the big screen. And just creating a real cinematic version of the stuff that fans have loved from Sonic 1 from Sonic 2.

Bringing in beloved Sonic zones and aesthetics, including Tails' bi-plane and Eggman's floating vehicle, in the sequel is all fans could ever dream of. Doing so will fulfill the promise of the first Sonic film’s finale. But for Fowler, it wasn’t just about incorporating the look and feel of the video game but so much more. In the same interview, Jeff Fowler didn’t seem overwhelmed to provide fanservice, saying,

Yeah, it’s a great problem to have that there’s so many great Easter eggs to kind of incorporate. This movie is chock full of them, I couldn’t even begin to list them because there’s just so much stuff for fans to get excited about.

So, outside of the visual nods, there might be more surprises to come in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sequel is setting itself up to be a video game extravaganza that longtime franchise fans will love. But Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Knuckles was already teasing the sequel’s epic scale, which he credited to the film’s all-star cast. The introduction of Tails and Knuckles alongside Dr. Robotnik’s more game-accurate look gave incredible hints at what audiences can expect from the sequel. At least, Fowler will fulfill those Sonic fantasies in the upcoming film despite his opposition to fans calling Idris Elba's Knuckles sexy.

Of course, viewers can expect the Easter eggs and so much more in Sonic 2, especially after the Super Bowl spot giving more of Elba’s Knuckles. Fans will get to search for all the throwbacks in the sequel, which arrives in theaters on Apr. 8. Along with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, there are more new movie releases premiering this Spring. Hopefully, the Sonic follow-up will be successful and allow Fowler to bring his secretive ideas for more Sonic films to the big screen, which can keep running with 30 years worth of video games to draw from.