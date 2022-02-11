Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Super Bowl Spot Gives Us More Of Idris Elba's Knuckles, And A Funny Marvel Reference

We’re really getting into the thick of the Super Bowl movie spots we should expect to see before and during this weekend’s Big Game. Getting back to the movies means after some low-key ad showcases in recent years, it’s once again time to show off the goods. Which means a new ad for the upcoming movie Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has to break out more of Idris Elba’s Knuckles, and a really funny Marvel reference.

Through a new look at April’s sequel to the surprise hit from 2020, Paramount has amped up the action and the comedy. Alongside that pleasing combo, we also get more of Elba’s Echidna threatening his blue counterpart in his cinematic introduction. And what’s Ben Schwartz’s hero of Blue Justice (trademark pending) got to offer in return? A gag where he calls Knuckles “The Winter Soldier.” Old-school Sega fans are probably laughing alongside the MCU faithfuls, as that comparison is a bit more apt than some would know.

That’s not all, dear readers. Much like its wildly successful predecessor, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is ready to drop so many easter eggs and callbacks to the original games for viewers to pick up on. This time around, things are about to get deadlier and eggier, as Jim Carrey’s Robotnik has returned with a gigantic mech that looks extremely familiar.

As anyone who’s used the level select code to replay through “Sky Fortress Zone” straight through to the “Death Egg Zone” will tell you, there’s a rather large threat looming in this Sonic The Hedgehog 2 trailer. Robotnik may have jokes for days, and a brand new 'stache; but the man means business when it comes to his machines. Director Jeff Fowler did promise that there were things fans would lose their minds over, and if this doesn't count, then who knows what's being hidden? Let’s include an awesome screenshot, just so we can stare at that Death Egg Robot a little more; shall we?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

They might be mocking the MCU with gentle glee, but the people behind this Sonic sequel look ready to tell a tale of learning what it means to be a hero. With Chaos Emeralds coming into play, as well as the complications of Knuckles’ storyline waiting to be unfurled, great powers and responsibilities will become even more important. Maybe if we’re lucky, that joke about The Rock being president will somehow find its way back into the mix, further expanding this burgeoning universe.