Final Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Gives Jim Carrey Wild New Powers

It’s almost time for audiences to get into the chaos that is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Just under a month remains until the sequel to Paramount’s smash 2020 hit is finally in theaters, ready to introduce Idris Elba’s Knuckles, and a whole bunch of trouble to the big screen. As if the stakes weren’t high enough, fans of the games are going to be pleased to know that in this final trailer released for the film, it looks like Jim Carrey’s Robotnik has some wild new powers. Dear readers, the Chaos Emeralds have finally arrived.

While we only see the green emerald from the Sega canon present, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn’t shy about giving Eggman the ability to use that gigantic gem’s gifts to cause some havoc. Lifting trains into the sky, able to generate green lightning, and even giving Carrey’s legendary baddie some rather creepy eyes, the Chaos Emerald raises all sorts of complications for Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey). Seriously, the eyes are creepy; and if you don’t believe me, allow me to provide the proof:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Horror-inducing emerald powers aside, there’s still plenty of room for jokes and adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That Winter Soldier joke from the previous trailer pops up again, as well as plenty of quips and taunts from Ben Schwartz’s blue speedster. Even better is the fact that this final look at the next Sonic adventure seems to have included an upgraded role for Natasha Rothwell’s character, Rachel.

Introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog as the highly stressed sister to Tika Sumpter’s Maddie Wachowski, Rothwell had some scene stealing moments in that first trip out. Now, with her own Hawaiian wedding in the crosshairs of the massive events ahead, the former SNL writer who left in the 2015 exodus gets to drop some puns and drive a golf cart like an action hero. Dr. Robotnik had better watch out, as Rachel looks mighty cross on her special day; and with good reason.

Last, but not least, for those fans looking for some more classic Sonic the Hedgehog easter eggs are in luck. In addition to the visual barrage of stuff that Sonic 2 is promising to include, there’s a new poster that’s a huge hat tip to the Sega Genesis sequel that shares a name with this film. Inspired by the cover art for the 1992 video game, this new one-sheet is pure video game geek heaven:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Director Jeff Fowler was right when saying that the problem of too many potential easter eggs for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was just the right sort of trouble to have. Whatever didn’t make it in this round will surely be on deck for the now in development Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The existence of that project only puts a finer point on Paramount’s enthusiasm for this potential franchise, and it’s not hard to agree with such an attitude after what’s been seen in this final trailer.