Sorry, Idina Menzel, Gabrielle Union Admits Frozen Classic Is On Her Do Not Play List

When Frozen’s Elsa said “let the storm rage on” during her show-stopping number, she wasn’t kidding. Nearly a decade after the Disney movie was first released, it remains a Mouse House classic and a popular favorite for families to listen to over and over. I’m sure many parents can relate to Gabrielle Union’s thoughts on “Let It Go,” which she recently admitted is on her do not play list.

Gabrielle Union just joined the ranks of Disney animated characters as a part of the Strange World voice cast . But just because she’s now part of the Disney family doesn’t mean she’s going to bump Idina Menzel’s princess power ballad anytime soon. As Union recently said about the Frozen hit:

My daughter went through a very heavy Frozen phase. If I never hear it again, I’ll be okay.

Union burned “Let It Go” while compiling the soundtrack of her life with NME . Among the artists on her favorites were Earth Wind & Fire, Adele, Beyoncé and Boyz II Men, but when asked about the song she can no longer listen to, the Frozen track was No. 1. And, it all comes down to her daughter playing the song way too much during her “heavy Frozen phase.”

It’s no secret Union’s daughter is a huge Disney fan. Earlier this month, the actress hosted an Encanto-themed 4th birthday party for her daughter, with their whole family getting dressed up. Previously after the trailer for the The Little Mermaid live-action movie dropped, Union also shared a photo of her daughter all decked out in an Ariel costume too. So clearly she’s raising a Disney kid!

Following the massive success of Frozen, both Idina Menzel and Princess Anna actress Kristen Bell are well aware how annoying it can be to parents. Back in 2019, Menzel said that “as much as it might be annoying” to a lot of parents, it’s “one of the great gifts” of her career . She’s shared that it gives her a way to communicate and connect with people all over the world.

Just a couple months ago, Bell was inducted into becoming a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo and said she was “sorry to every parent who had to listen to Frozen on a loop” . Kristen Bell also said playing the Disney Princess has been the “highlight” of her life, aside from her kids, of course.