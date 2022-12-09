Spoiler Alert Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Usually, I would advise any moviegoer to avoid knowing the ending of a film as best they can before they see it, but I think I would make an exception with the aptly titled Spoiler Alert. Based on a memoir by Michael Ausiello, the new romantic dramedy — now in theaters — tells the story of his relationship with his husband, Kit Cowan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer in 2014 and passed away the following year.

I believe that knowing about the tragic event that inspired the film from The Big Sick director Michael Showalter might make watching the heartbreaking story unfold easier to process. On top of that, the LGBTQ+ movie is also rich in heartwarming humor and boasts a wonderful ensemble of talented actors. The following is a look at who plays whom in the Spoiler Alert cast and where else you may recognize each of them from.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jim Parsons (Michael Ausiello)

Playing entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello — the author of Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the 2017 book the film is based on — is Jim Parsons, who admitted he may not have earned the role if he had not had a chance meeting with the writer years earlier. The actor, who also produces the film, is best known for his four-time Emmy-winning stint in CBS’s The Big Bang Theory cast as Sheldon Cooper, who he would also reprise as the narrator of the prequel series, Young Sheldon.

Parsons has also received Emmy nominations for other LGBTQ+-themed stories inspired by true events — namely the HBO original miniseries, The Normal Heart, for his performance as Tommy Boatwright, the Netflix original comedy, Special, as an executive producer, and the platform’s Ryan Murphy-created limited series period drama, Hollywood, for his performance as Henry Willson. Some of the actor’s most notable big-screen credits include 2004’s Garden State, Dreamworks’ animated sci-fi adventure, Home, from 2015, and 2016’s Oscar-nominated historical drama, Hidden Figures.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Ben Aldridge (Kit Cowan)

As Michael Ausiello’s late husband, photographer Kit Cowan, we have Ben Aldridge, who made his debut in the British TV movie Compulsion in 2008, leading to roles in the likes of the 2010 drama, Toast, BBC’s series adaptation of Flora Thompson’s Lark Rise to Candleford for a recurring spot, or a part in 2013’s The Railway Man opposite Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman. That same year, he played Luke in the History Channel hit miniseries, The Bible and, by then, he had already launched his career in video game voice acting with 2012’s The Secret World.

After joining the cast of BBC’s modern war drama, Our Girl, the English actor started appearing on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning dramedy Fleabag in the recurring role of “Arsehole Guy.” In 2018, Aldridge starred in the Netflix original sci-fi movie The Titan, was cast on the hit DC prequel TV show, Pennyworth, as Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne, and can be seen next in M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Sally Field (Marilyn Cowan)

Playing Kit Cowan’s mother, Marilyn, is Sally Field, who has portrayed real life people on screen before — including the title character of Sybil (a 1976 miniseries that earned her an Emmy), the title role of 1979’s Norma Rae (which earned her her first Academy Award), and Mary Todd Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (which earned her a third Oscar nomination) in 2012. However, joining the Spoiler Alert cast was a more personal matter for her, being the mother of a gay man, even though she believes it is her job as an actor to keep her own life experiences separate from her work.

The star of The Flying Nun also received Emmys for her recurring role in the ER cast and her starring role on ABC’s Brothers and Sisters, and learned that the Academy “really, really like” her when she won her second Oscar for 1984’s Places in the Heart. Field’s other most notable cinematic credits make up a long list, but some of the most iconic include the Smokey and the Bandit movies, Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, Steel Magnolias, and The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Bill Irwin (Kit’s Father)

As Kit Cowan’s father and Marilyn’s husband, we have veteran stage actor Bill Irwin, who made his feature film debut in Robert Altman’s live-action Popeye movie in 1980 and went on to star in the classic baseball movie Eight Men Out, the hilarious action movie parody Hot Shots!, and Bobby McFerrin’s music video for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” alongside Robin Williams. Younger audiences may better recognize him, however, as Lou Lou Who from one of the best Dr. Seuss movies, Ron Howard’s live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, or as Mr. Noodle from the “Elmo’s World” segment of Sesame Street.

Irwin later starred alongside Denzel Washington in one of two movies directed by Jonathan Demme (2004’s The Manchurian Candidate and Rachel Getting Married from 2008), 2006’s M. Night Shyamalan-directed thriller Lady in the Water, and Julie Taymor’s Beatles-inspired musical, Across the Universe, from 2007. Some of his more recent titles include Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, FX’s Marvel-inspired thriller, Legion, as Cary Loudermilk, and Hulu’s miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes, The Dropout.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jeffery Self (No Character Name Provided)

Also featured in the Spoiler Alert cast is Jeffery Self, who broke out as an internet sensation alongside Cole Ecola before making his credited acting debut as Liz Lemon’s cousin on 30 Rock in 2010. He later had a recurring role on the CW’s 90210 revival, scored guest spots on more hit dramas like BBC’s Torchwood and Desperate Housewives, and went on to star on and write for Funny or Die’s Gay of Thrones.

In 2015, he played the lead of the horror-comedy, You’re Killing Me, and guest starred on the Hulu sitcom Difficult People opposite Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner and, the year after that, joined the Search Party cast as Elliott’s off-and-on boyfriend, Marc. Self has starred in a lot more movies lately, including The High Note, the Covid-era rom-com 7 Days, and the fantasy comedy Mack & Rita from 2022.

Michael Ausiello could have not asked for a better ensemble to bring his story to life than the Spoiler Alert cast. See for yourself by checking out the romantic dramedy in theaters now.