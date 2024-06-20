A St. Elmo's Fire Sequel With The Original Cast? Hulu's Brat Pack Documentary Has Helped Make The Impossible Possible

The Brat Pack were considered the cool teen celebrities of the 1980s, consisting of a group of young actors working together in teen-centric films. The Hulu new release of Brats accomplished a huge feat in reuniting iconic ‘80s movie actors and important ‘80s actresses for the documentary to talk about what it was like to be part of this elite group and its impact on their careers. Just when we thought the Hulu documentary made the impossible possible, it might have helped spark a fire for the Brat Pack movie St. Elmo’s Fire to get a sequel with the original cast!

St. Elmo’s Fire was considered an ‘80s movie that featured the biggest number of Brat Pack actors sharing the screen in a movie together. You had Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Andie McDowell and Mare Winningham play college graduates adjusting to the responsibilities of adulthood.

Other than Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, pretty much all of your former teen stars were featured in Brats. But the nostalgic reunion may not be done just yet, as Deadline revealed the Brat Pack may get back together again since Sony interested in a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel. I’m all for it! So much happened in the ‘80s flick with the young characters having just graduated from college, yet they still make irresponsible choices that bring the next chapter of their life into a tailspin.

The coming-of-age classic touches on the themes of infidelity, love triangles, financial irresponsibility and obsession. With a sequel, we can see where the Georgetown University alums are now in their 60s. For instance, we can learn if Billy and Jules became more responsible people, if Leslie went back to Kevin or Alec, or if Kirby has learned anything from his obsessive nature.

A potential St. Elmo’s Fire sequel is still in early talks, with reportedly no script being written yet and no word if the cast was even spoken to about it. I’d like to believe that after Brats accomplished bringing the majority of the ‘80s pack together, that might have inspired Sony to take it one step further with a new movie. After all, Brats is shown on Hulu as #3 on Top 15 Today and even inspired the collection “Celebrating the Brat Pack.” With each member of the Brat Pack still prominent in the entertainment industry, hopefully they can fit in time to make this on-screen reunion a reality.

With the popularity of Hulu’s Brats documentary, Sony is interested in bringing to life a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel with hopes the original cast can return. Not only would a sequel accomplish bringing the Brat Pack together again, but fans of the best ‘80s movies and new generations today can come together to relieve the Brat Pack craze all over again. Feel free to add St. Elmo’s Fire to your streaming schedule and watch it with your Hulu subscription .