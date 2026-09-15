Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson Said Hux’s Death Was ‘Devastating,’ But He Also Sees A Silver Lining

In the Star Wars galaxy, death is never far off, but some actors have interesting perspectives when it comes to their death scenes, such as Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson. While the actor called General Hux’s death “devastating,” he also sees a silver lining. And it’s not one I would have predicted.

Initially, Hux is a high-ranking military man working against the Resistance. However, his character takes an interesting turn as a spy following a demotion. An action that ultimately leads to his death, which you can check out with a Disney+ subscription . And while the actor understood why it had to happen, he was still devastated about the turn of events. While he was promoting his upcoming movie The Incomer, SlashFilm ’s Ethan Anderton shifted the topic to General Hux’s death, and we got to learn just how Gleeson felt about it:

Devastating. Absolutely devastating. I wanted to be in that more and they killed me off. But they had to.

I can’t blame him for wanting to do more with the character. Hux had quite the shift from an antagonist to spy, which would have been interesting to see more of. While the events leading up to the general’s death was as complicated as fans’ feelings toward the JJ Abrams sequel trilogy, it hasn’t stopped Gleeson from enjoying his time in the franchise. He was recently shown a lot of love when he rode Rise of the Resistance . He even had Stormtroopers saluting, which could only add to the Disney magic.

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It's also a fun way for him to re-live his time playing the character. But while he was sad to be killed off so soon, he found a surprising silver lining: he was very happy about who killed him. He explains:

And actually, if you're going to die, having Richard E. Grant be the one who blasts you across a black corridor, that's pretty cool. Yes, I was happy it was Richard who did it, but I was sad to go.

I guess if you’re going to go out then it’s best to go out at the hands of Richard E. Grant. And at least he found something to enjoy about being killed off. Though I’m curious if he has any thoughts about where his character could have gone. Maybe Gleeson can take a note from Katee Sackhoff and pitch a spin-off . Besides the general wouldn’t be the first popular antagonist to make a comeback. Even Darth Maul has his own show now. (The animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord was reportedly renewed for Season 2).

Overall, we don’t have many upcoming Star Wars projects , but we did have the animated series The Ninth Jedi that came in August. And we have a few things in the works, such as a Season 2 of Ashoka and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Outsiders -inspired Starfighter that are expected next year.

And these may not have Gleeson attached, but that doesn’t mean he can never find his way back to a galaxy far far away. But for now, at least Hux’s death has a silver lining.