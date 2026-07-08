Andor's Ebon Moss-Bachrach Schooled Seth Meyers On One Important Star Wars Rule

There are few franchises quite as popular as Star Wars, as entire generations have grown up with the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars movies started it all, but the property has also expanded thanks to live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. Chief among them is the Emmy-winning hit Andor, which featured Fantastic Four actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a handful of episodes during Season 1. And he recently schooled Seth Meyers about an important rule the beloved space opera lives by.

While fans are looking forward to upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, information about Andor is still trickling out. During an appearance from Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host recounted some of Moss-Bachrach's death scenes, including when the actor was "shot by a laser gun" in the Star Wars show. The Bear star corrected Meyers, saying:

You're not allowed to say 'gun.' It's a blaster. You should know that.

Who knew? While it's common knowledge that the characters of Star Wars wield blasters, I didn't realize that the cast and crew were forbidden to refer to them as "guns." I have to assume this is due to the space opera being largely family-friendly. Although Andor might be the exception thanks to its complicated, adult-focused narrative.

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While Star Wars is perhaps most closely associated with its epic lightsabers, tons of characters use blasters throughout the Skywalker Saga and beyond. But it's clearly very important that those who carry them use very specific verbiage. Don't you just love learning how the sausage gets made?

You can check out Ebon Moss-Bachrach's appearance from Late Night with Seth Meyers below:

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In the first season of Andor, Moss-Bachrach played Arvel Skeen, a mercenary who worked for the Rebels on a covert mission. The Girls alum was (unsurprisingly) fascinating in that role, although he was unfortunately killed off after a few episodes. That plot twist obviously kept him from popping up in the second and final season of the Star Wars series, but the performance definitely kept Arvel in our memories.

In the above clip Meyers quizzed Moss-Bachrach about his various onscreen deaths. I'm hoping that another one doesn't join the ranks soon, specifically his role as Ben Grimm/ The Thing in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. He only just entered the MCU in Fantastic Four: First Steps, and was featured in a Doomsday teaser alongside Black Panther characters. But the stakes are high, and there's no telling how deadly Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will end up being.