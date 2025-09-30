Ahsoka Director Bryce Dallas Howard Uses Four Words To Describe Season 2

Though an exact release date has yet to be announced, Ahsoka Season 2 will be the next live-action offering on the upcoming Star Wars TV shows slate. While plot details remain a closely-guarded secret for the next batch of episodes, we do have another important piece of behind-the-scenes information to chew on. Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that she is directing episodes of Ahsoka Season 2, and she used four descriptive words to describe what’s coming up.

Howard has been a regular in the Star Wars universe for several years now, having previously helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew, as well as voiced Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi. The Jurassic World actress brought up her latest contribution to the franchise’s Disney+ subscription-exclusive landscape during a panel at LA Comic Con (via Jason Delgado on the Red Carpet) while talking about what a “joy” and “privilege” it’s been getting to work on Star Wars. First she said this:

I just finished shooting two episodes this summer for Ahsoka Season 2. Y’all it is so good. It is beautiful, it is thrilling, it is adventurous, it is romantic. It’s all the things you wanted from an epic story.

Well that’s a surefire way to get Ahsoka fans even more excited for what’s coming up in Season 2. The first season was notable for not just bringing back Rosario Dawson’s older version of Ahsoka Tano following her guest appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but also for bringing Star Wars Rebels characters like Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn to live action for the first time. Season 1 saw Ahsoka and her allies working to prevent Thrawn from returning and uniting the fractured remnants of the Empire years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

I can’t say I’m surprised Bryce Dallas Howard was brought on to direct one-fourth of Ahsoka Season 2 considering that all of the previous Star Wars shows she worked on also take place in the New Republic era. She also has nothing but praise for Dave Filoni, the chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, creator of Ahsoka and executive producer on those other shows. In her words:

I adore Dave Filoni, I would do anything for and with Dave Filoni. He’s an extraordinary leader and visionary, and he’s super funny, and the guy knows what he’s talking about. So yes, I just got to finish that up, [I’ve] been working on the cut.

Ahsoka Season 1 ran from August 22-October 3, 2023, so it’s possible that Season 2 will premiere around the same time next year. However, if Bryce Dallas Howard is working on the cuts of her episodes, maybe that bodes well for it premiering earlier in 2026. Currently Ahsoka is the only live-action Star Wars TV show on the books, though the animated shows Maul — Shadow Lord and Star Wars: Visions Presents are both also expected to debut next year.

The good news is we don’t have to wait too much longer for a familiar Star Wars TV series to return, as Visions Season 3 drops October 29 on Disney+. We also can’t forget The Mandalorian & Grogu coming out May 22 on the 2026 movies schedule, and I’ll be interested to see whether Ahsoka Season 2 is squeezed in before of after that release.