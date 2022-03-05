Steve Harvey Has A Funny Response After Getting Asked About Whether He'd Approve Of Michael B. Jordan Marrying His Daughter

For many decades now, Steve Harvey has carved out a specific niche for himself in the entertainment industry as both an actor and comedian. He’s also been considered somewhat of a style icon for his old-school, three-piece big suits and more modern silk-cladded ensembles. But before all that, Mr. Blue Cheese himself is first and foremost a father – in particular, father to model Lori Harvey, who is currently dating Michael B. Jordan. The longtime Family Feud host recently had a funny response after being asked about whether he’d approve of the Creed actor marrying his daughter.

The couple have, technically, been dating for just over a year now – so it might be a little soon to speculate such matters. Yet, if we’ve learned anything from engagements like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s, it’s that the fast track does indeed exist... though maybe not where fathers like Steve Harvey are concerned. During a recent Today segment, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager put Harvey on the spot about his daughter’s potential long-term/permanent future with Michael B. Jordan. He hilariously hemmed and hawed about it for some time before settling on a rather vague answer, saying:

Um, oh man, this is a hard one…You know, I’ve given away two daughters and I’ve got four. That’s a hard one. I would have to say so far…Yeah. Yeah. [Beat] Nah, nah…ah, man…

After that, the game show host jokingly took a swig of what looked like hard liquor. So it’s not a yes, but it’s also not quite a no either, should Michael B. Jordan be considering popping the question to Lori Harvey. If the answer is really a hard no, from both the father and daughter, I know of quite a few who would like to volunteer in her stead…

Most likely, though, the comedian won’t actually take issue with having Black Panther royalty amongst his extended family. In fact, Michael B. Jordan interviewed Steve Harvey for his recent cover of Paper Magazine, where they discussed Harvey’s desire to transcend how people view him on television. Their obvious rapport with one another jumped off the page, with the piece ending on Harvey asking if the actor loved his daughter Lori. Jordan’s answer was affirmative on that score, to which the patriarch jokingly responded:

You’ve got my respect. [Laughs] Hey Mike, at the end of the day, I’m a father.

If Steve Harvey is already referring to Michael B. Jordan as “Mike” and “young soldier,” then perhaps he in turn will be referring to Harvey as “pops” one of these days soon. For her part, Lori Harvey has shared that her relationship with Jordan remains strong despite public scrutiny because they are “friends first” and “overcommunicate” in order to be on the same page.

We’ll just have to wait to see if wedding bells are communicated in Michael B. Jordan’s romantic future. The more pressing cinematic future, in the meantime, will see Jordan returning to the ring again in Creed III which is slated for release at the end of the year. Check out the other upcoming movie releases for 2022 that are on our radar!