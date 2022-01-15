How Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding Will Reportedly Be Different From Past Kardashian Events

On the one hand, it could be said that 2021 was a year of booty-grabbing PDA pics – for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, that is. It was also a year of widely speculated engagement rumors about the couple. That eyebrow-raising Vegas trip? Barker's cryptic allusions to popping the question? He finally did propose in October (she said yes) but, now, he and Kardashian are shifting their focus to the wedding itself. Last we heard, it might be a destination wedding. New reports, however, suggest something else.

The two are apparently looking to do something unprecedented in the history of Kardashian weddings, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight. Evidently, Kourtney and Travis Barker want their wedding to be “exclusive” and “intimate,” which (in other words) means small. Just family and friends. The planning for that has supposedly already begun because the fiancés are hoping to get married “sooner than later.”

In contrast to their big to-dos in the past and those of their celebrity friends, a small wedding for the couple could be taken as unexpected. But then again, it’s Kourtney Kardashian, the sister who famously claimed to never like being a celebrity herself and even bowed out of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians at one point because it was all “too much” for her.

It's unclear if – after the PDA criticism/DM reveal drama from last year – Scott Disick is still guaranteed an invite to the “exclusive” ceremony. But he still shares three kids with his famous ex, so she will likely extend the courtesy. Ever since the engagement, Disick has seemingly been making an effort to be cordial going forward. He even appears to be up to some old antics, including being overly familiar with his in-laws.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly first took up their relationship in January of 2021. There was some criticism online that maybe the star was moving too fast by getting engaged after less than a year of dating. However, it should be noted that the two were close friends and longtime neighbors for many years prior to. The Blink-182's familiarity with the Kardashian-Jenners could therefore rival even Scott Disick's. In fact, Barker was able to recruit his fiancée and her mom, Kris Jenner, for a Christmas Jingle cover song last year.

But even though the drummer and the reality star are seemingly headed toward everlasting marital bliss, the rest of her family is facing a lot of upheaval in their relationships. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finalizing their divorce – and her dalliances with SNL alum Pete Davidson are apparently not so pleasing to her rapper ex-husband. Likewise, it came out that Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson fathered a child with a different woman.

All these variables – from Kim Kardashian's affairs to the upcoming wedding – will supposedly be addressed in the family’s new Hulu show called The Kardashians. Not much else is known about it but, given what we're now hearing about Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, I'd say there's a chance that may be one of the few things not to be featured on it.