Steve Harvey Sounds Off After Daughter Lori And Michael B. Jordan Break Up

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared as though Lori Harvey and Creed star Michael B. Jordan were still one of pop culture’s most adorable couples, with the latter complimenting the former’s Disney-esque look at the Cannes Film Festival opening red carpet. However, over the weekend, it was rumored that Harvey and Jordan had broken up. Now Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey’s father, has confirmed that these two are indeed no longer together, and given his opinion on what happened.

The Family Feud host addressed Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup on the June 6th episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, at first giving a serious take on this romantic journey coming to an end, and then cracking jokes about it. With regard to the former, Steve Harvey said the following:

I'm Team Lori 1,000%. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her… Things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends… I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan began dating in November 2020, with the two enjoying plenty of good times together (including workouts). Early last May, Steve Harvey described Jordan as a “very respectful” guy, and said that he was “cheering” for the Black Panther actor and his daughter. Alas, thing ultimately didn’t end up working out with them romantically, although they reportedly “still love each other.”

After seriously commenting on Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan breaking up after roughly a year and half together, Steve Harvey joked about how they managed to romantically separate without any financial complications, something he wasn’t able to avoid with his two divorces. In Harvey’s words:

It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time… I just wish I could've broken up without the cost factor! I gotta start learning from my children, get out early!… I waited way too late.

As far as why Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are going their separate ways, while nether have publicly commented on the breakup, according to an unnamed source, Jordan “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.” He subsequently “let down his guard for the first time in a romantic relationship,” and it’s possible that she wasn’t ready to take things that far with him. Whatever the specific reasoning was, at least these two have apparently parted on good terms rather than on a bad note involving busted windows.

If Lori Harvey and/or Michael B. Jordan publicly comment on the breakup, we’ll pass along what they have to say. In the meantime, Jordan fans can look forward to him reprising Adonis Creed in Creed III. Along with his acting duties, Jordan also directed the movie, which will open on November 23 as part of the 2022 movie releases lineup.