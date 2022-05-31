Michael B. Jordan Had A Short-But-Sweet Comment For Lori Harvey After She Went Full Disney Princess For Red Carpet Look

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have established themselves as one of the hottest couples in all of Hollywood. Since going public with their relationship in early 2021, the adorable pair have delighted their fans with sweet photos and anecdotes about their experiences. Their social media interactions have been particularly delightful, as they have no problem commenting on each other’s posts. So when Harvey recently hit the red carpet and sported a Disney princess-esque look, Jordan dropped in a short-but-sweet comment.

Lori Harvey was one of the many who attended the opening ceremony for the Cannes Film Festival, where she took to the red carpet in a gold ensemble. Her elegant threads looked like something straight out of a storybook or animated Disney film. She posted a number of images on her Instagram , and they provide more detailed looks at not only her dress but her accessories as well. The star also included a sweet caption in which she expressed gratitude for the evening and name-dropped the Disney character she resembled:

Felt like Belle last night at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony! Thank you so much to my @remymartinus fam for such a wonderful evening! Truly a night to remember ✨

It was only a matter of time before Michael B. Jordan spotted the post and decided to share some thoughts. The actor didn’t use too many words to sum up his girlfriend’s Beauty and the Beast-inspired look, but the ones he did drop in pretty much say it all:

Absolutely. Flawless. 😫.

I can’t disagree with the Creed star’s sentiment, as the model and social media influencer pulled off the look perfectly. Check out the photo down below and tell me that you can’t see her being cast as a live-action Disney princess:

(Image credit: (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

She definitely seemed to be living for the moment, and who could blame her? She also seemed to turn more than a few heads while strutting her stuff at Cannes. Take a look at this other flawless photo:

(Image credit: (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images))

Though the threads are nice, the messages exchanged between her and her boyfriend are especially sweet, and it’s been refreshing to see just how openly affectionate they are. In the past, Lori Harvey has shouted out her boyfriend in a few sweet ways, such as sharing a pitch-perfect thought when he dropped a shirtless photo . Of course, the two don’t just discuss each other’s physical appearances. For instance, they’ve also opened up about “missing” each other amid production on Creed 3.

The two rarely talk in detail about their romance (aside from a fun workout story or other memory) yet Lori Harvey has spoken out about what she views as the keys to their relationship . For her, communication is important, as she feels it helps to ensure that couples are “on the same page.” She also advised that a couple should be “friends first.”