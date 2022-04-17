Lori Harvey Talks 'Working Out' With Michael B. Jordan, And How He Teased Her About Her Routine Until He Tried It Himself

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been couples’ goals for a minute now. Whether it's through their vacation pics or shutting down the red carpet, the Hollywood couple has been incredibly adorable and stunning. But like any famous pair, the movie star and his girlfriend work to make time for each other and, occasionally, they work out together. With this, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter talked about working out with and being teased by her famous beau about her routine until he tried it.

The rising entrepreneur brought up the power couple’s workout experience during a makeup tutorial on makeup artist Patrick Starr’s YouTube channel. One can imagine that it's interesting whenever Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are able to hit the gym together. And this was especially true when the Without Remorse actor initially clowned one of his lady love’s routines:

Working out is really important for me. I feel like working out for me, it’s my ‘me’ time … I feel like I’m doing something for me that’s benefitting me in the long run. … If he [Michael B. Jordan] has time, we’ll work out together, but our schedules are always so insane. We had a period where we were working out together. When I started pilates, he was like, ‘Mmm...OK, that little workout you’re doing is not that serious.’

Workouts for blockbuster films require one to lift weights, do circuit training, and box, so pilates clearly didn't sound like much of a challenge for the leading man. On the surface, one may be able to see why he viewed his girlfriend’s mind-body exercise as a lighter form of fitness compared to his physically demanding routines. However, the actor more than ate his words when he tried it for himself:

He died, he had so much respect for it after that. He was like, ‘OK this is different. I feel muscles that I’ve never used before.’ And like – he’s muscular! He works out!

Like the model, I was initially surprised, but this makes sense. For many men, working out is more about building muscle and strength rather than honing flexibility and balance. The Creed III actor may have been a little stiff when it came to centering his core. With that, he learned the hard way pilates is no joke. Funny enough, Lori Harvey did admit that her Hollywood boyfriend hasn’t worked out with her since then, but I'm sure that's not for lack of trying.

The significant others have been open about missing each other as the actor works on his directorial debut. Yet they're still making it work, thanks largely to the couple’s key to success – communication. Of course, another crucial element in their relationship has been remaining private, despite sharing little nuggets here and there. Let's hope they get some downtime sooner rather than later and that Michael B. Jordan gives pilates another go alongside Lori Harvey.

You can check out CinemaBlend's list of upcoming movies to see what projects Michael B. Jordan has in store next.