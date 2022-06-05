Rumors Are Swirling About A Possible Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Split, But The Truth May Be More Complicated

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been one of those couples who are so adorable that it hurts . However, after one year of dating, there are now rumors circulating that the sweet cute couple has split. As for what happened between the two, it seems that the truth is more complicated than we think, thanks to some purported lingering feelings.

Not all breakups have to be messy, as the reasoning for one is not always black and white. And that's what insiders would have us believe is going on with Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. A source close to the couple told People that while the two have seemingly broken up, they still seem to be invested:

Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.

Breakups can be very difficult, especially when you've fallen hard for someone after spending so much time together. What seems to make this particular situation even more challenging is that the Fruitvale Station actor reportedly changed quite a bit over the course of the romance. The trade's source went on to claim:

Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.

If this is true, that has to be a tough situation for the performer, as this was the first relationship he truly opened up about to the public. Taking these comments into account, it's possible that his girlfriend may not have been ready to lock things up for good, even if she was apparently enjoying the romance. After all, he 25-year-old is younger than the 35-year-old Wire alum, so the idea of her not being ready to commit could be valid.

Model and influencer Lori Harvey recently attended the Cannes Film Festival solo on May 27th for a screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) and was sporting her full Disney princess look . Her beau even commented on how “flawless” she looked when she posted her Belle-looking yellow dress on Instagram. But per People, for the last few weeks, rumors suggested that there was trouble in paradise once Harvey returned from France. So that begs even more questions.

There was initially a lot of speculation regarding whether Michael B. Jordan was dating the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey . But things were kept more on the down-low, (possibly due to her public fallout with rapper Future). Shorty after, the two were thought to be together after being spotted vacationing in Utah and later went Instagram official. In December 2020, the Black Panther actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how he had “finally found what love was” and stated that he was willing to face the scrutiny that comes with having a public relationship.

Lori Harvey once said that she felt the key to her relationship with with the highly sought-after star was to always communicate with each other and keep the friendship alive. She even discussed working out with Jordan after gaining 15 pounds of “relationship weight.” So clearly, the two of them care very much for each other. The couple still did have their challenges, though, like the 35-year-old actor shooting the upcoming movie release Creed III, and the pair opened up about missing each other during that stretch.

Honestly, we probably may never know the true reason for the alleged split of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, given its complicated nature. But if these comments are to be believed, it's nice to hear that they do still have affection for each other. Who knows, maybe there's a reconciliation on the way?