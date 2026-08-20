Steve-O Knows Exactly Why The Ping Pong Ball Trick Didn't Work In Jackass: Best And Last
The best-laid plans don’t always work.
Steve-O has been willing to do some pretty gross stuff over the years, as we see in Jackass: Best and Last, which hit the 2026 movie schedule earlier this year and is now available on video-on-demand. Most of his best stunts involved everything from pole vaulting into rancid water to being covered in poop in a portapotty. In Best And Last, one of his tamer stunts–shooting a ping pong ball out of his butt- didn’t work on film. He told me exactly why it didn’t work, even though it worked when he practiced it in his hotel room before shooting. It’s all about biology, according to Steve-O.
One of the final scenes of what is (supposedly) the final Jackass movie involves the former circus clown doing a magic trick that was supposed to end with a ping pong ball being shot from his butt across the room. Unfortunately, the trick didn’t really work. I asked Steve-O about it, and he said that while practicing, it worked:
In the movie, the ball doesn’t travel nearly as far. The self-described "attention whore" really struggled to get the ball to do anything at all, but Steve-O learned something while practicing, telling me:
I’ll be honest, I’m not sure it works with anyone’s biology, but he’s the expert, so I’ll trust him when he says it definitely doesn’t work for his. He was definitely…bummed…that the trick didn’t work in Jackass: Best and Last, but he’s not giving up:
He’s already attempted the trick again in his solo live show, and it worked, so you’ll have to catch Steve-O live to see the trick in its fully realized form.
Meanwhile, while the Jackass franchise has officially come to a close (something else Steve-O was adamant about in our conversation), you can still watch all the older movies and most of the spinoffs with a Paramount+ subscription. I’ve had the pleasure of rewatching them all recently, and they remain just as ridiculous and hilarious as ever.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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