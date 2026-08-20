Steve-O Knows Exactly Why The Ping Pong Ball Trick Didn't Work In Jackass: Best And Last

Steve-O has been willing to do some pretty gross stuff over the years, as we see in Jackass: Best and Last, which hit the 2026 movie schedule earlier this year and is now available on video-on-demand. Most of his best stunts involved everything from pole vaulting into rancid water to being covered in poop in a portapotty. In Best And Last, one of his tamer stunts–shooting a ping pong ball out of his butt- didn’t work on film. He told me exactly why it didn’t work, even though it worked when he practiced it in his hotel room before shooting. It’s all about biology, according to Steve-O.

One of the final scenes of what is (supposedly) the final Jackass movie involves the former circus clown doing a magic trick that was supposed to end with a ping pong ball being shot from his butt across the room. Unfortunately, the trick didn’t really work. I asked Steve-O about it, and he said that while practicing, it worked:

In all of my extensive training for that, there was one apparitional shot that went... like, I was vertical up against the wall. And I shot the ping pong ball–I'm gonna say–roughly an entire foot vertical out of my butt. I was in a hotel room; I was on a coffee table, and then it dropped down onto the ice bucket upside down. Like, it took… like…boom, boom. You know, like trick shots.

In the movie, the ball doesn’t travel nearly as far. The self-described "attention whore" really struggled to get the ball to do anything at all, but Steve-O learned something while practicing, telling me:

What I learned in my training is they need to just go right in and come right out. For the purpose of the filming, I had to put it up there and have it stay there. You know, while everything's set up, and then, like, and that's not–this doesn't work with my biology.

I’ll be honest, I’m not sure it works with anyone’s biology, but he’s the expert, so I’ll trust him when he says it definitely doesn’t work for his. He was definitely…bummed…that the trick didn’t work in Jackass: Best and Last, but he’s not giving up:

I think it was overwhelmingly disappointing in the film. I leave that as a…It's on my unfinished list.

He’s already attempted the trick again in his solo live show, and it worked, so you’ll have to catch Steve-O live to see the trick in its fully realized form.

Meanwhile, while the Jackass franchise has officially come to a close (something else Steve-O was adamant about in our conversation), you can still watch all the older movies and most of the spinoffs with a Paramount+ subscription. I’ve had the pleasure of rewatching them all recently, and they remain just as ridiculous and hilarious as ever.