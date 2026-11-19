I don't know how you follow a $1.8 billion trip through Greek mythology, but Steven Spielberg apparently has an idea. Christopher Nolan is still taking a victory lap for The Odyssey, one of the biggest hits on the 2026 movie schedule, and the Jaws director just floated a follow-up I'd pay good money to see. The way he brought it up made me laugh, too. Even Hollywood legends know how to suggest another movie without sounding too pushy.

The moment came Tuesday, Nov. 17, at an awards-season screening of The Odyssey in Los Angeles. Spielberg moderated a Q&A with Nolan at the Directors Guild of America theater, where he praised the filmmaker's latest blockbuster before slipping in one more suggestion. As Gizmodo's Germain Lussier reported from the event, Spielberg told him:

The only other thing I want to say, not to challenge you or anything, but there’s always The Iliad.

I love how politely Spielberg slid that into the conversation. It's the cinematic equivalent of complimenting somebody's enormous Thanksgiving dinner and then asking what they're making next year. He even followed it up by insisting there was no pressure. Nolan, understandably, joked that Spielberg seemed to be speaking for Universal Pictures. Spielberg admitted the studio would probably appreciate it, but he was interested himself.

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The idea makes a lot of sense. Homer's The Iliad takes place during the Trojan War, before Odysseus spends years trying to get home in The Odyssey. It wouldn't be a straightforward sequel, since we'd be going backward in the timeline, but the stories share a world. Imagine Nolan using his massive practical sets and IMAX cameras to tackle the conflict between Achilles and Hector. I'm already looking for a seat.

Here's what really makes the suggestion fun: Nolan almost got his shot at The Iliad decades ago. He was originally hired to direct Troy, the 2004 movie that eventually went to Wolfgang Petersen and starred Brad Pitt as Achilles. Nolan has since explained that he carried ideas from that unrealized project into The Odyssey, including the impressive Trojan Horse sequence.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

Nolan has already explained why he chose The Odyssey. He considers The Iliad more grounded, while the later poem's monsters and stranger adventures offered something he hadn't seen done the way he envisioned. That doesn't mean he couldn't change his mind, especially after his latest movie has reportedly earned more than $1.8 billion worldwide.

There's also something delightful about Spielberg being the person to make this pitch. He helped develop Interstellar before Nolan took over, and Nolan consulted him while preparing Dunkirk. Watching Spielberg praise Nolan as a fellow filmmaker and then immediately ask for another movie feels like the most recognizable fan behavior imaginable.

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For now, Nolan hasn't announced his next directing project. He told the crowd that he tends to focus on one film at a time and figures out the next one only after he's finished. So nobody should start booking tickets for The Iliad just yet. But if the man who gave us Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park is personally asking for another giant Homer adaptation, I think somebody at Universal should at least write that suggestion down. Maybe keep the IMAX cameras handy.

In the meantime, The Odyssey is now available to rent or buy digitally, as well as on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray.