Among the book-to-screen adaptations I'm most excited for in 2027 is The Nightingale. Based on Kristin Hannah's brilliant novel, the story follows two sisters in France whose lives go in different directions during World War II, and the choices they have to make along the way.

Directed by Michael Morris and starring real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, The Nightingale follows their stories as they find themselves getting more involved in what's going around them as the Nazis invade France. While Hannah's novel is historical fiction, the book is inspired by true accounts of the war.

The more I've learned about World War II, particularly in looking at the impact it had on different regions of the world, the more interested I've become in hearing stories about the involvement of women in the war. Naturally, I was drawn to Hannah's novel. (She also wrote an amazing historical fiction novel called The Women, which is set during the Vietnam War that I highly recommend.) Exciting, emotional and altogether powerful, The Nightingale absolutely lived up to the hype (4.6+ out of 5 on Goodreads with over 2 million ratings?!), and I can't wait to see the movie.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

"Ordinary people like us have to stand up."

In The Nightingale, Vianne (Dakota Fanning) is trying to keep her daughter safe as the Nazis begin to occupy France. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Isabelle (Elle Fanning), wants to take a more active role in what's going on, and finds herself joining the resistance. While both sisters take a very different approach to survival during this turbulent and dangerous time, the story really shows the way courage can emerge in different ways.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

"I understand perfectly. Men don't take women seriously."

With just a minute's worth of footage, this new teaser gives us a good look at what these two sisters face as their entire world is upended by this war. Vianne is determined to keep her family safe, while Isabelle -- despite her very young age -- can't stand by and not try to help make a difference. In the end, both women end up finding themselves faced with dangerous situations and impossible choices that require quick thinking and more courage than most could muster when push comes to shove. Whether they're protecting children and innocents or going undercover to help with the resistance, the story of these sisters shows the impact one woman can make amidst the chaos of war.

Of course, the teaser leaves off with "She'll need a codename," which points directly to the title of the movie.

I'm excited about everything to do with this adaptation, from the source material, to the stars, to what we're seeing here. While many World War II movies emphasize the invasions and battles, stories like The Nightingale -- whether fiction, non-fiction, or inspired by true events -- remind us of the impact of war on the spaces in between the battles, and the civilians who find (sometimes crucial) ways to help.

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The Nightingale is set to hit theaters on the 2027 movie schedule on March 19, 2027.