Holiday rom-coms have just started hitting streaming services and the 2026 TV schedule, yet Hollywood has already moved on to building anticipation for upcoming 2027 movies. And it looks like Netflix is chasing after Hallmark’s coveted crown for being the home for holiday romances with The More The Merrier, a holiday flick that pairs Nick Jonas with a rising Bridgerton star.

Now, when I first heard the news that my personal favorite Jonas Brother was gearing up to star opposite a Bridgerton cast member, I had my theories. Simone Ashley is no stranger to acting in streaming rom-coms, having starred in Prime Video’s Picture This, so she was immediately at the top of my list. Nicola Coughlan was also one of my main guesses, partly because it would be fun to see Jonas handle her humor and the eventual hilarious BTS photo dump she'd post. I even briefly floated the possibility of one of the dashing Bridgerton men appearing as Jonas’s co-star if Netflix wanted to add to the lacking catalog of Christmas movies featuring LGBTQ+ stories.

However, in a very fun twist, he'll be starring opposite Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series.

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(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

It’s safe to say that I did not see Dodd starring in a holiday romcom next year coming, considering she’ll also be doing extensive press for Season 5 of Bridgerton, as she’ll lead the series alongside Masali Baduza. And I’m not the only fan who is shocked! Just look at the Instagram comments on Netflix’s official post:

casedilla: Hello I didn’t know this was an option!?!?!

Hello I didn’t know this was an option!?!?! lorena.schardong: HELLO THE DUO I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED

HELLO THE DUO I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED popreveiwshub: Lmao I thought he was gonna be her love interest in Bridgerton

Lmao I thought he was gonna be her love interest in Bridgerton valgarzag: A JonasXBridgerton crossover? What a dream 🔥😍

A JonasXBridgerton crossover? What a dream 🔥😍 mermaidvani8: I love when hot people play opposite of each other 😍

There's no word yet on when The More The Merrier will be available for those with a Netflix subscription. However, I'd imagine it should be out in time for the 2027 holiday season since filming is slated to begin in January.

The festive flick will follow a perpetual bachelor (Jonas) who finds himself the guardian of his cousin’s infant child. His world is further turned upside down when the child’s godmother (Dodd) reappears to claim custody of her.

I don’t know about you, but it sounds like The More The Merrier has what it takes to become one of the best Christmas movies of all time. After all, Jonas knows what it takes to make a great holiday movie, having appeared in the Disney+ original A Very Jonas Christmas Movie last year, and Dodd is no stranger to the romance genre.

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In fact, the Bridgerton actress is also slated to appear in the romantic drama, Miss You Forever, Zara Drake sometime next year, too. There’s no doubt about it, Ms. Dodd is booked and busy, and 2027 is definitely going to be her year! I also have to say that while I'm excited to see her in Bridgerton and this movie, I think this Christmas flick that will have her falling in love with Nick Jonas is my most anticipated on her list, simply because it came as such a lovely surprise.