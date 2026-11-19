It's been a thrilling week in movie news, largely thanks to confirmation that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's developing blockbuster. Fans have been reacting to this news, but there's also been plenty of discourse about who might be joining the Twilight alum as the villain and/or the next Bond Girl. There are a number of fan choices swirling around online for the latter, and I'm glad folks are already asking these actresses if they'd be down to join the blockbuster.

Gemma Chan Opened Up About People Wanting Her To Be A Bond Girl

The James Bond movies (which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) have always had Bond girls. As such, we should expect some femme fatales to join Robert Pattinson in Villeneuve's developing movie. In a recent interview with Variety, actress Gemma Chan was asked about fans who want to see her in this role, responding with:

I’m flattered, and absolutely I would. It’s an iconic franchise, and I’m very excited that things are moving forward with it now.

We love to see it. Chan seems like a great choice to play a Bond girl, not only because she's a prominent British actress. She's also got plenty of action experience, thanks to her roles in both Eternals and Captain Marvel, as well as Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. The latter doesn't feel far off from a 007 project, and the fact that she'd be down to join the 26th movie in the franchise is thrilling news.

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Of course, there's no guarantee that the Five Star Weekend actress is actually being considered. What's more, there are plenty of other names that fans have been tossing around to play the next Bond girl.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Another popular choice from the fan casting perspective has been Sydney Sweeney, whose starpower has been growing for years. She's also trained in karate, kickboxing, and MMA, which could help her in any potential action sequences. Back in October of 2025, Variety asked the Euphoria actress if she'd be down to play a Bond Girl, and she responded with:

Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.

This wasn't a yes, but it also wasn't a no. I have to wonder if her tune might have changed a year later, especially with Robert Pattinson now officially playing the martini-sipping MI6 agent. Either way, I have to assume that Denis Villeneuve has a number of actresses in mind to play a supporting presence in the 26th Bond movie. Hopefully we get more casting news sooner rather than later.

It's unclear when Bond 26 will hit theaters, but folks are assuming it'll be sometime in 2028. For now, fans can see Denis Villeneuve and Robert Pattinson's collaboration when Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.