How To Watch The Odyssey Online

After a theatrical run earlier this summer that saw Christopher Nolan’s latest earn a tidy $1.7 billion at the box office, becoming the director’s and the studio’s highest grossing film of all time, The Odyssey finally finds its way home. Read on for our guide on how to watch The Odyssey online and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Odyssey online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Odyssey is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home, available to buy or rent on PVOD services such as Prime Video or Apple TV. Depending on your territory, other options may be available.

Rental will get you access to the film for a limited time, perfect for a one-off movie night.

But, if you want to indulge in the 90 minutes plus of behind the scenes material, you'll need to opt for a digital purchase. Prices vary by country and platform, but both Prime Video and Apple TV are offering the 4K edition for $19.99/£13.99/CA$19.99/AU$24.99.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your usual streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch The Odyssey online from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Odyssey online just as you would at home.

While services like Prime Video block access from IP addresses outside of the country you subscribed in, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Odyssesy as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Prime Video. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Currently, thanks to a Black Friday deal, you get 78% off + 3 Months Free!

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Prime Video, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Odyssey, head to Prime Video

The Odyssey synopsis

If you somehow missed all the hype around the year’s biggest movie, The Odyssey sees Nolan turn his hand to the swords and sandals genre, delivering a mind-bending and introspective blockbuster in the way only The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer director can.

The film follows Odysseus (Matt Damon), the king of ancient Ithaca, in the closing days of the ten year Trojan War. With the city fallen, the weary warrior plans to head home, but the gods have other ideas, as the simple journey turns into an epic quest that sees Odysseus battle cyclops, sirens, witches, nymphs and even descend into hell, all while grappling with his own guilt and identity. Meanwhile, Odysseus’ wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) face various suitors, including new James Bond Robert Pattinson, who are looking to muscle in on the presumed dead king’s power and fortune.

With a huge cast that also includes Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Mia Goth and Travis Scott, The Odyssey is sure to be a serious contender come awards season.

Despite its bladder-bothering length, The Odyssey stands as one of the year's most successful and thrilling movie experiences, and with the film now available to watch at your leisure, it's the perfect time to embark on the journey.

The Odyssey trailer

The Odyssey | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What was The Odyssey release date? The Odyssey hit theaters back in July of this year, with a special encore run set for December. The home video release, on both physical disc and PVOD was Tuesday, November 17.

The Odyssey cast

Matt Damon as Odysseus

as Odysseus Anne Hathaway as Penelope

as Penelope Tom Holland as Telemachus

as Telemachus Zendaya as Athena

as Athena Robert Pattinson as Antinous

as Antinous Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra

as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra Charlize Theron as Calypso

as Calypso Samantha Morton as Circe

as Circe Jon Bernthal as Menelaus

as Menelaus Benny Safdie as Agamemnon

as Agamemnon John Leguizamo as Eumaeus

as Eumaeus Himesh Patel as Eurylochus

as Eurylochus Elliot Page as Sinon

as Sinon Mia Goth as Melantho

as Melantho Logan Marshall-Green as Melanthius

as Melanthius Bill Irwin as Polyphemus

as Polyphemus Travis Scott as Bard / Demodocus

as Bard / Demodocus Corey Hawkins as Polybus

as Polybus James Remar as Tiresias

What bonus features are included with digital purchase of The Odyssey?

The home release of The Odyssey comes with a wealth of behind the scenes materials for film fans to sink their teeth into with Universal teasing: "Personally overseen by Christopher Nolan, this collection of 12 in-depth special features takes audiences inside every aspect of The Odyssey's ambitious production through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Nolan alongside key cast and crew who brought the epic to life. Together, these pieces showcase the artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship behind the landmark adaptation of Homer’s legendary tale."

Included with a digital purchase are: