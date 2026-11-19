What do Disney Parks, Make-A-Wish, and the Hallmark Channel all have in common? They love making dreams come true, and that’s exactly what happened for one teenage Hallmark movie superfan who has dreamt about being in one of the cable channel’s movies for a very long time.

Make-A-Wish partnered with Hallmark and Disney to make 14-year-old Ceci’s dreams come true, flying her and her family out to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to appear in the upcoming Hallmark movie set at a Disney Park. Just like the film’s star Lacey Chabert, Ceci’s day started in the hair and makeup chair as the dedicated artists prepped her for a big moment. She was then decked out in new Christmas Disney Parks merch by wardrobe before being taken to set, where she not only got her own chair with her name on it, but also got a chance to meet with the cast of the highly anticipated Hallmark holiday flick.

Both Ceci and her mom got to appear in what is apparently one of the major scenes in the holiday romance film, titled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. They can be seen as hotel guests, sitting in the lobby of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort holding Minnie Mouse and Dumbo plushies. I know I’m definitely going to be keeping my eyes open for the mother-daughter duo when the movie premieres as part of the 2026 TV Schedule on the Hallmark Channel on November 28th at 8 p.m. ET.

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The excitement didn’t stop there, though, because Ceci also got a chance to step behind the camera alongside the film’s director. Not only did she get to learn what goes into directing one of Hallmark’s biggest movies yet, but she also got to yell “Action” on set. Watch:

Filming wrapped early this year on what could be Hallmark’s best Countdown to Christmas movie of 2026, but the magic hasn’t stopped for Ceci, who was surprised once again when her entire family was flown back out to Walt Disney World to attend the red-carpet premiere.

As if walking a red carpet as a teenager isn’t exciting enough, she also got to pose alongside the film’s star. I don’t know what I’m more jealous of: the fact that she got to walk the red carpet or that she got to see Chabert in her stunning Disney Princess-inspired gown. Probably both! Ceci stunned as well in a gorgeous burgundy gown that is perfect for the holiday season.

Image credit: Disney Image credit: Disney

All of this is making me more excited for the film! Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True centers on Lindsey (Chabert), who plans to spend the holidays at Disney World with her extended family. In addition to having the best holiday ever, Lindsey also makes a wish at Cinderella’s Fountain for a love worthy of a fairytale to find her.

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Enter Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a man Lindsey went on a disastrous first date with who just so happens to also be spending the holiday with his family at the “Most Magical Place On Earth.” As Lindsey and Philip’s paths continue to cross, sparks start to fly. It seems like Ceci isn’t the only one whose wish is going to be coming true.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True premieres first on the Hallmark Channel on November 28th, but will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+ and Disney+ with an active subscription.