I have a pretty strict rule about not watching holiday movies before Thanksgiving, and I intend to stick with that rule this year. One movie I watch every year on the weekend after Turkey Day is Scrooged. I seriously love that Christmas movie, and it always gets me in a holiday mood. Luckily, the Bill Murray classic is newly available with a Paramount+ subscription, and the streaming service is currently running a fantastic deal that is going to make it easier than ever.

From now through November 30th, you can get Paramount+ for just $2.99 for the first two months. That price is for either Paramount+ Essentials (the ad-supported version) or Paramount+ Premium, which is ad-free. This makes it perfect for getting into the holiday mood. In fact, the streamer just added two of the biggest classics of all time: It’s A Wonderful Life and White Christmas. It doesn’t get more traditional than those two.

Paramount+ is just $2.99 a month for the first two months right now for the holidays

The deal extends to both the Essential plan (normally $8.99 a month) and the ad-free Premium option ($13.99 a month). With dozens of holiday movies, plus holiday episodes of classic TV shows, the list will keep you busy for at least a month. That's not even scratching the surface of everything Paramount+ has to offer, either. Available now through November 30.

Then there are comedies like Scrooged, Home for the Holidays, Happy Christmas, Last Holiday with Queen Latifah, and Bad Mom’s Christmas, for example. If you want something a little edgier, you can always watch Bad Santa with Billy Bob Thornton (who also stars in Landman on Paramount+). There is also the borderline Christmas comedy Mean Girls (ok, it’s very borderline, but the dance scene is legendary). Bridget Jones’s Diary falls under that category as well (at least for New Year's Eve).

Planes, Trains and Automobiles, which is the one Thanksgiving movie I try to watch every year, is also on the streamer, so you can get things started early with Steve Martin and John Candy. The list kind of goes on and on. I’m really just scratching the surface here. Speaking of which…

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Not Just Holiday Movies!

Paramount+ has quietly become one of my favorite streamers over the last few years, even outside of this time of year. Not only is most of the Taylor Sheridan Universe of shows part of its lineup, including Landman Season 3 at some point, but the growing list of movies is pretty legendary. I’m talking about iconic movies like Top Gun, Gladiator, Terminator 2, Braveheart, Dunkirk, Almost Famous, and all of the Mission: Impossible movies. Seriously, if you’re a movie fan, it’s one of the best places to see a ton of classics.

There are other franchises from film and TV too, like Star Trek, Indiana Jones, Rocky, Scary Movie, NCIS, South Park, and more. For just $2.99 a month, it might just be the best Black Friday deal of the year, and I mean that. Oh, and yeah, a lot of the shows also include Christmas episodes…I’m looking at you, South Park. IYKYK!

This is always a good time of year to take advantage of Black Friday streaming deals, but again, I don’t think there will be a better one to talk about next week, so I had to share this one as soon as I could. Happy Holidays to all!