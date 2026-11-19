There are few movie franchises as popular as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is constantly expanding thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there's always excitement about upcoming Marvel movies, the Avengers: Doomsday is on another level entirely. The public recently got another look at the Doomsday cast via new posters, and fans aren't holding back their thoughts about one hero's appearance.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, which is why fans are devouring every photo, clip, and tidbit of information as they come out. We recently got our best look yet at Alan Cumming's return as Nightcrawler, reprising his role for the first time since 2003's X-2. Check it out below:

First look at Nightcrawler in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. https://t.co/78RMOU1SgJNovember 18, 2026

Alan Cumming might be clueless about Doomsday, but he's finally entered the chat with the above poster. This is the clearest look we've gotten of the X-Man's design, apart from a brief glance in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. It's quite different from his look in the second X-Men movie.

Unfortunately, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order haven't exactly been kind about the Emmy winner's appearance in the image. They made their voices known in the comments section of the above post, with some responses reading:

Kurt I think you need to go home man

Is that you Alan??

Bro looks like Ian McShane cosplaying Avatar 💀😭

idek how they f-cked up live-action nightcrawler sooo badly. a genuine crime against humanity😭

Kurt has seen better days

They dug up Gene Wilder

Ouch. There are also plenty of memes in the responses as well, including the of-used clip of Steve Buscemi saying "How do you do, fellow kids?" from 30 Rock. Some fans aren't responding to Alan Cumming's new look as Nightcrawler, including his mane of white hair. And yes, there are plenty of folks comparing his appearance to late actor Gene Wilder.

The makeup itself is quite different from X-2, and reminds me of how Mystique's look was similarly changed for Jennifer Lawrence in Dark Phoenix. It's a lighter blue, and is presumably much easier to apply. Alan Cumming was previously quoted talking about the change in makeup, saying:

I’ve had some makeup tests already for the role, but what’s great about it was that before, it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it’s only 90 minutes.

That's a huge difference. Of course, the hours that it took for X-2 really paid off, as Alan Cumming (and Rebecca Romijn) looked incredible in that sequel. We'll just have to wait and see if fans change their mind when they get to see Nightcrawler in all his glory.

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All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. I'm still hyped about seeing the forthcoming crossover movie, even if some fans aren't happy about Nightcrawler's look.