Steven Spielberg Opens Up About Trying To ‘Tempt Mother Nature’ While Making Jaws, And It Doesn’t Sound Like It’s For The Faint Of Heart
The making of Jaws was brutal.
Jaws has been called the first summer blockbuster. It’s a movie that arguably changed cinema forever. It’s the movie that made Steven Spielberg’s career, but it’s also the movie that could have just as easily destroyed it. The difficulties in making Jaws happen have been discussed before, but the director recently spoke about the movie again, making it clear just how terrible the experience was.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures recently opened Jaws: The Exhibition in commemoration of Jaws' 50th anniversary, and during a special preview last week, Steven Spielberg spoke (via People) about his experience making Jaws. He admitted that his inexperience at the time resulted in him not fully understanding what he was getting himself into. Spielberg said…
The difficulties in making Jaws have been discussed at length. The mechanical shark frequently didn’t work, and filming out on open water meant that weather routinely caused problems that made filming difficult. A fact which would cause Spielberg to urge Kevin Costner not to shoot on water for Waterworld decades later. Jaws ended up going massively over budget due to the problems.
Jaws was only Spielberg’s third feature film, and the fact that the movie was taking so much longer, and costing so much more, was the sort of thing that Spielberg knew could damage his career. In fact, he said people told him Jaws would destroy it. In the end, Jaws would become a massive hit, which was good, because anything less might have truly ended the director’s young career. He continued…
It wasn’t just the difficulty with filming caused by the weather that wreaked havoc with the budget and the schedule. Spielberg indicates that a large portion of the cast and crew got sick throughout the shoot, with the director himself being one of the few that was spared that fate. He said…
In the end, it all worked out, but Spielberg has said he had a panic attack on set and nightmares and for years after as a result of the traumatic experience. He apparently used to climb into the boat on the Universal Studios Tour and cry as a way of dealing with the experience.
While one would have to say now that making Jaws was worth it, considering what the movie means to fans, the industry, and Spielberg himself, the movie certainly made everybody earn its success.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.