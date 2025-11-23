Steven Spielberg Opens Up About ‘Fighting The Tides’ To Ensure Movie Theaters Aren’t Overtaken By Blockbusters
Steven Spielberg hopes smaller movies will continue to have a home in theaters.
The world of theatrical exhibition has seen a massive shift in the time since the global pandemic. While there had always been something of a split between mass market blockbusters and more character-driven stories, these days even the seemingly guaranteed blockbusters are struggling at the box office, making it seem like the smaller films really have no place on the big screen, but Steven Spielberg doesn’t think so.
Steven Spielberg doesn’t have a project he directed on the 2025 movie schedule, but he did help produce Chloe Zhao’s new film, Hamnet, which is already expected to be a major awards contender. Speaking with THR, he says he’s fighting to make sure that movies like this one always have a place in theaters. He said theaters are…
Hamnet is a book-to-screen adaptation of the novel of the same name, and it is a fictionalized account of the loss of William Shakespeare’s only son. The film follows Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife, Agnes (Jessie Buckley), and the impact the death may have had on their relationship, as well as its potential influence on the creation of Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.
Steven Spielberg is one of those directors who has been able to work on both sides of the fence. He made what is often called the first summer blockbuster in the original Jaws, and has made other four-quadrant hits like E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park. He’s also made movies that have swept awards season, like Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.
While some directors, like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, have lamented the hold that blockbusters have on theaters, they have been critical of Marvel movies and other big-budget spectacle films. Spielberg, who previously praised Top Gun: Maverick for “saving” movie theaters, isn’t doing that here. He’s not being critical of the films that are filling theaters, he's simply saying that can’t be all that’s available. He continued…
Hamnet has already debuted at film festivals and has been receiving very strong reviews. Whether word of mouth has been strong enough to generate a strong box office during the Thanksgiving weekend remains to be seen, but those who do see it will likely all be very happy that it can be seen in theaters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.