You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat To Store This Massive Jaws LEGO Set Celebrating The Movie's 50th Anniversary

Although Jaws’ 50th anniversary was a few months ago, a movie like this (especially one celebrating its golden jubilee) needs to be celebrated all year. With new insightful documentaries, a return to the big screen, and so much more, there’s no shortage of ways to honor one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies. I think I’ve found quite possibly the best way to celebrate the iconic creature feature: a massive Jaws LEGO set.

As someone who grew up obsessed with Jaws and LEGO, as well as the father of kids who are into both just as much, if not more, this is a set I don’t think I can pass up any longer.

(Image credit: LEGO)

With 1,500 Pieces And Multiple Minifigs, You Can Recreate So Many Classic Moments With This Jaws LEGO Set

In honor of Jaws’ most famous line, you’re gonna need a bigger boat for this massive LEGO set. Coming in at a little over 1,500 pieces, including three minifigs (Martin Brody, Quint, and Matt Hooper), and everything you need to build the fearsome shark nicknamed Bruce on set, this build has it all.

Upon first glance, this monstrous set depicts the scene where the film’s three heroes aboard the Orca take on the massive shark in the waters offshore from Amity Island, but that’s just the beginning of the fun here. Sure, you can recreate that classic battle, but you can also recreate the “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” scene, as well as Quint’s harrowing USS Indianapolis monologue, one of Steven Spielberg’s best scenes. With the shark being made up of numerous LEGO bricks, you can even reimagine the epic and explosive finale.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Attention To Detail On Display Is Straight-Up Wild

Admittedly, the Jaws LEGO set is on the pricey side ($149.99 + shipping and handling), but the attention to detail here is straight-up wild. This isn’t some thoughtless recreation of the Orca and its crew (or the shark they set out to destroy). Instead, it’s a faithful and well-thought-out model where no expense was spared.

Though built with LEGO bricks, this version of the iconic ship looks just like it did in the movie, and I’m talking exteriors and interiors. Pull up the bridge, and you see the cabin where Hooper and Quint bonded over war wounds and told unnerving stories. Look on the back of the boat, and you see the yellow barrels used to track and exhaust the shark. It just keeps getting better the more you look at it.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Honestly, I Can't Think Of A Better Way To Celebrate Jaws' 50th Anniversary

By all accounts, the making of Jaws was a nightmare for Steven Spielberg and company, but the movie has since gone on to become one of the most iconic films of all time. While there are so many ways to honor the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster’s release this year, I honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate the occasion than this LEGO set. Hear me out…

While the screenings are cool and the documentaries are insightful, those will be off the big screen (and various streaming services on and off) in the coming weeks and months. However, this monstrous set will be around for a long time on your shelf, mantle, or wherever else you display your builds.

As always, I just need to convince my wife to buy this set for me or come up with a strong argument as to why my kids need this in their bedrooms.