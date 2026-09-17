Ryan Reynolds Was Just Asked About Giving Denzel Washington Two Swollen Eyes Filming (What He Called) 'Double Headbutt' Day

These days, Ryan Reynolds is in the big leagues. So much so that having his name alone on a movie can sell a movie pitch (and that happened on his latest, Mayday). But there was a time when he was a rising leading man… and he accidentally gave Denzel Washington not one but two black eyes in the same day. Yeah, I’m stressed out just thinking about it, too.

Reynolds and Washington were co-leads on the 2012 thriller Safe House, and had a confrontational action scene in a moving vehicle. Here’s how Reynolds explained it when the incident was brought up during an episode of Hot Ones:

Host: “Which was a more uncomfortable experience on the set of Safe House: Accidentally headbutting Denzel Washington or having your phone go off with ‘Come Fly With Me’ as the ringtone while shooting the final dramatic scene?”

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Ryan: “Well, how you framed it was, ‘What was more uncomfortable, headbutting Denzel Washington, giving him a big swollen eye or headbutting Denzel Washington and giving him another swollen eye on the other side?’”

Host: “Double headbutts?”

Ryan: “Double headbutts.”

Host: “Same day?”

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Ryan: “Yes, same sequence, in a car that was out of control, spinning. There’s nothing I could have done except maybe not hit Denzel Washington in the old moneymaker.”

In the car scene, Denzel’s character crawls through the trunk of a car and grabs Reynolds’ character and chokes him. While filming, his head went right into Washington’s eye “so hard” and in the moment Reynolds actually thought it’d “split wide open”. Apparently when the first headbutt occurred, Washington was totally cool about it, brushing it off and saying that “accidents happen.”

They then decided to shoot the same sequence from the other side, and Reynolds got the other eye. As Reynolds previously explained it, “for a minute, he looked like a Christmas ornament.” Obviously, that’s much worse than your phone going off while shooting a scene, but that's another funny story from the set of Safe House. As he recalled:

When the phone went off [in] the climactic scene of the movie. I’m sitting there holding him, and with Denzel you’re gonna get one or two takes. Like, he’s gonna give you everything, and you’re gonna be ready. And sure enough, on that first take ‘Come fly with me! Let’s fly, let’s fly away!’ And, that’s what’s coming out of my ass while I’m sitting there holding Denzel Washington.

The moment led to the director to yell “Cut!” and the AD asked “Who the fuck’s phone was that?” Plus they had to reset the whole scene. Reynolds fessed up, but he did so on the down low. It sounds like Reynolds had a time on Safe House, which he ultimately credits as an experience that inspired him to produce after getting some advice from Washington on the subject. You can check out the movie yourself right now with a Netflix subscription.

His latest movie, Mayday, another action movie where he’s teamed up with the legend Kenneth Branagh, is streaming with an Apple TV subscription right now.