This Hulu And Disney+ Black Friday Streaming Deal Makes It Easier Than Ever To Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps

If you’re anything like me, you have dozens of reasons to have a Disney+ subscription. I’m not just talking about all the MCU movies, though that’s a big reason why. It’s also all the amazing Disney content, like Frozen, Moana, and my all-time favorite Disney animated feature, Aladdin. It’s never a bad time to sign up for Disney+, and now, by bundling it with Hulu this week, you can get an amazing Black Friday streaming deal.

Get Hulu And Disney+ For Just $4.99 A Month!

Now through December 1, new and existing subscribers can get both Hulu and Disney+ for just $4.99 for the next 12 months. Just click here to subscribe and save a ton of money over the next year. This really is one of the best deals to be had this year for Black Friday, and there are so many reasons for bundling the two streamers. Not only do you get all the fantastic content Hulu has, like Only Murders In The Building, Paradise, Shogun, and more, but you also get the entire Disney streaming library.

Disney+ and Hulu are just $4.99 a month with this Black Friday Deal Get all the Disney animated classics, plus the MCU, plus all the amazing shows and movies on Hulu like Only Murder in the Building, High Potential, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for just $4.99 for 12 months. It's a deal that can't be beat this Black Friday!

Do I really need to sell you on how great that Disney library is? From beloved classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, The Little Mermaid, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, to more modern-day classics like Frozen, Lilo & Stitch, and Finding Nemo, Disney+ has it all.

Plus, you get the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the first Iron Man to the most recent hit, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. An entire universe of the world’s greatest superheroes is at your fingertips. Of course, it also includes all the Marvel TV shows, and while we’re going to have to wait until next summer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there is plenty to rewatch or catch up on in the MCU with all the shows like Loki, WandaVision, and the upcoming Wonder Man, which will drop in January.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Disney Has A Lot Going On In The Next Year

As usual, 2026 will be a big year for Disney. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release next December, but before that, we’ll be getting the long-awaited return of the Toy Story franchise next summer. Disney+ has all of the previous movies, of course, if you want to get caught up or do a rewatch before Toy Story 5 hits theaters in June.

There is an almost endless list of stuff to watch on both Hulu and Disney+, and at $4.99 a month, there really isn’t a better deal to be had this Black Friday.