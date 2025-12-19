‘Don’t Marry The Dancer, But F—k The Dancer.’ Brooks Nader Slept With Her Dancing With The Stars Pro On Day 1

It’s been over a year since the romance between Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko happened during Dancing with the Stars. However, we’re still talking about it. Most recently, the pro’s former partner opened up about when they started sleeping together, and it turns out that things got hot and heavy immediately.

While talking about dating men, Andy Cohen asked Nader on What What Happens Live about her relationship with Savchenko. He was specifically wondering how long they dated. In response, the former DWTS competitor said:

We started being intimate day one. And then we got that going before Good Morning America.

When Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars was airing, there was speculation about their relationship, and people wondered if Nader and Savchenko were dating . They confirmed that their relationship was “real” back in December of 2024, despite breakup rumors that came a month earlier. Then, they actually broke up in April of 2025, per E! News .

Now, going back to their first day as dance partners. As the conversation on WWHL continued, Nader explained that they started sleeping together “the day [she] met him,” as in at the “meet and greet.” In shock, Cohen specifically asked about how quickly they slept together. In response, the model said it was the first day they met, and explained why it happened:

I was newly divorced. And so, I was like, and I told them to give me the hottest, douchiest guy. And they gave me Gleb. And I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse, and I just wanted to just [mimics pulling pants down], ‘Let’s see what we’re working with.’

Well, she made it clear that she liked what she was working with, because after Cohen said "obviously it was good," Nader said:

It was great, oh my god. Dancers know how to…and I heard that from a lot of people, and it’s true. They highly recommend, don’t marry the dancer, but fuck the dancer.

Erika Jayne, who was partnered with Gleb on Season 24 of DWTS and had no sexual tension with him, asked, “Was the dick any good?” Nader replied by making it very clear that she enjoyed her intimate time with the pro, saying:

Beyond. Are you kidding? Why would I keep fucking a dancer if it wasn’t good?

Well, she made it very obvious why she and the dancer started sleeping together on day one.

Now, these days they are not together. Following a lot of rumors and claims about them and even Savchenko’s future on Dancing with the Stars , they’re clearly doing their own things. Specifically, Gleb continued to compete on DWTS, as he was paired with Hilaria Baldwin in the season that finished airing on the 2025 TV schedule last month. Meanwhile, this year, Nader starred in the reality series Love Thy Nader, which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription .

However, as they both move forward, every now and again, as this story proves, information about their passionate romance arises.