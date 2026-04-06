Supergirl Fans Are Taking Krypto-Sized Poops On New Toy Designs For Milly Alcock And Melissa Benoist

Without a doubt, one of the most talked-about 2026 movie releases yet to release is Craig Gillespie’s DCU debut Supergirl, even if a lot of the talk centered on the upcoming superhero feature has skewed less than positive. I’m all about bringing more sloppy drunks into the DCU,, so I’m keeping an open mind about Milly Alcock’s full-length portrayal of Kara Zor-El, but wowzers is it hard to avoid the litany of potshots being aimed at a new line of Supergirl action figures.

Every modern comic book movie seems destined for toy lines, with McFarlane Toys among the most utilized companies, for better or worse. And “worse” would probably be what a lot of fans would use to describe their feelings about the impending figure releases designed to resemble Alcock’s heroine, as well as the special edition figure honoring Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl who helped keep the Arrowverse safe. Fans have long debated which actress owns the role, but most seem to be in agreement that their toy likenesses suck.

Starting with the first McFarlane Toys post showcasing Supergirl and her sword, with posts about the Deluxe Theatrical Edition featuring Krypto to follow, fans immediately went in on just how wildly inaccurate and non-detailed the figure looks. Most honed in on the facial features,

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The face 😭😭😭

Butterface

Her face looks like something from White Chicks 🤣

Did Todd hire a blind raccoon to do the head sculpt?

I especially like that she has no neck.

This dude couldn’t do a good face sculpt if his life depended on it.

I tend to avoid agreeing with mindless complaints being shared online, but I also got White Chicks vibes when I first caught sight of these figures. Maybe it's the general squareness of the sculpt. Or maybe Shawn Wayans actually was used as the 3D model for these.

Supergirl™ & Puppy Krypto™ based on the upcoming Supergirl™ feature film from DC Studios, are available for pre-order NOW at select retailers! ➡️ https://t.co/5qdhv9M1Jg7" scale Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure includes Puppy Krypto™, sword, an alternate face portrait, 2… pic.twitter.com/cUtHnK0VqmMarch 31, 2026

Meanwhile, others on X were also quick to criticize the plastic Supergirl's thin appendages, as well as the general shoddiness for a toy promoting one of the most advertised movies of the year.

i’m sorry but why did they give her noodle arms.. the rest is fine ig but why are her arms like that

Long a-s skinny arms that likeness is ROUGH!

I really appreciate McFarlane Toys being so awful that I don’t have to collect them.

This may be one of mcfarlanes most embarrassing figures holy s--t

One of the worst McFarlane DC figures of all time.

To be sure, some of the commenters are likely the same ones who populate social media with other forms of Supergirl hate, but for what it's worth, most of the negativity I saw aimed at the toys were wholly on topic, without taking direct aim at Alcock herself, who has spoken out about facing fandom toxicity from her relatively short stint on HBO’s House of the Dragon.

I do wonder if the actress would agree with the online sentiment that the designs look off, or if she will embrace the toys regardless. Probably the latter, but I bet the former happens at least once behind closed doors.

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Melissa Benoist's Supergirl Figure Also Earns Tons Of Flak

Though the Arrowverse went defunct several years ago, James Gunn's DCU has given The CW shows' fanbase reason to continue decrying new cast members in favor of those who donned the capes and tights on the small screen. Once again, though, it seems all impulses to debate issues are quelled by the need to agree that this figure's face design is just as wonky as the one for Alcock. Check it out below:

Supergirl™ based on the 2015 TV Show, McFarlane Deluxe Theatrical Edition launches for pre-order on APRIL 9th at select retailers! #McFarlaneToys #DCMultiverse #Supergirl #DCComics #DC pic.twitter.com/jaTroDHMxkApril 3, 2026

Which then sparked comments such as those seen below:

Please tell me youre gon a fix her face 😬😬

I would've given that face another couple passes before finalizing the design.

Benoist's smile is iconic and yall go with a smirk?

Sweet baby Jeebus !. The f--k is that face ??

Dear god what did you do to her face?!

It took me some time to realize that it was supposed to be Melissa's Supergirl. I couldn't tell by how terrible the face is. Hurrah for McFarland's.

Yikes, amirite? At least when it comes to the actual humans themselves, Benoist has been supportive of Alcock taking over the role, and doesn't want to echo the internet's less than savory sentiments.

Create your own Kara toy line to celebrate the upcoming DC movie Supergirl hitting theaters on June 26, 2026.