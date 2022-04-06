After Quitting Social Media, Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Returns With A Force

Since concluding her run as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Daisy Ridley has been keeping a relatively low profile. Her beloved fans have probably been eager for professional and personal updates from her. However, given she quit social media a few years back, said tidbits have been difficult to get from her. But now, Ridley stans will surely be happy to hear that the star has finally made her triumphant return to so with great Force (pun intended).

The 29-year-old actress made her presence known on Instagram by posting a chill photo, in which she’s indulging in a cup of tea and some self-care. In the accompanying caption, she refers directly to her “hibernation” but asserts that she’s ready to get back on the beast we all know as social media. She also provided a bit of insight into the mindset she’s holding onto in this new year:

Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I’m calling my ‘Year of Yes’. (And that’s the tea.)

And it’s relatively hot tea, if I do say so myself. It seems like this “Year of Yes'' will see the Muder on the Orient Express alum face challenges head on. It’s a nice way to approach things, and a number of us could probably take a cue from her in that regard. Take a look at her post for yourself down below:

And if that weren’t all, she posted another photo to her Instagram stories. The image she included is the same shot from the original post, yet she cheekily added the caption, “Hi again.” Though not exact, the quote is enough to give Star Wars fans the same kind of vibe they get when Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi cheekily says, Hello there.” The image can be seen down below:

The star exited social media back in 2016 after she received backlash for sharing a message in support of gun violence victims . Ahead of her exit, the star had also dealt with Star Wars haters and sent out a powerful message in response. It’s honestly somewhat surprising that the actress chose to make her back to the interwebs, considering comments she made just last year.

While Daisy Ridley acknowledged that social media is a helpful tool , she stated that it simply wasn’t for her. She’s also since opened up about how she was affected by the backlash aimed at The Rise of Skywalker . It seems she’s stirring away from the negativity though and, quite frankly, it’s nice to have her brand of positivity back on the Internet.