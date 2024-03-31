Sydney Sweeney Clapped Back After She's The Subject Of Rumors Again, This Time Involving Johnny Depp

There’s no doubt that Sydney Sweeney is the moment. The Euphoria actress has been working double time, having starred in multiple movies and shows (The White Lotus, Madame Web and Anyone but You, just to name a few). She's also represented a handful of brands, including Laneige and Miu Miu. And, with the recent success of her grotesque religious horror movie, Immaculate , she’s definitely riding high. So, when rumors recently circulated about another movie Sweeney was allegedly participating in alongside Johnny Depp, her team didn’t waste time to shut them down. The actress herself also clapped back at the latest round of reports involving her.

What Was The Original Rumor Swirling Around Sydney Sweeney?

The situation was set in motion this past Friday after movie business insider and reporter Jeff Sneider released the latest edition of his newsletter, The Insneider. In it, he wrote that Sydney Sweeney and Johnny Depp would be starring together in an upcoming film from director Marc Webb called Day Drinker. He also mentioned that it would be written by Alan Trezza, who’s known for writing Burying the Ex and We Summon the Darkness.

While not too much about Day Drinker is known yet, the journalist described it as a supernatural thriller and stated that it was announced a little over two years ago. He went on to explain more brief details about it and, based on his intel, it seems like it’ll have a mix of love and vengeance and could possibly incorporate other dark themes. This report sent the Internet ablaze and, in the aftermath, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum and her team responded.

How Did Sydney Sweeney And Co. Respond To The Movie Rumor?

By the look of the situation, it didn't take long for the actress' team to get wind of the claim that she would be appearing on the big screen alongside Johnny Depp. In less than 24 hours, a representative confirmed to EW and other news outlets that the star would not be starring in the production.

Sydney Sweeney herself even popped onto X this weekend to give her own two cents. She didn’t go into any explicit details on the matter or name her purported co-star. However, the message seemed to speak to the controversy surrounding her, and she also used it to do some promotion for her latest big-screen venture:

woke up to ✨️rumors✨️ anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend!March 30, 2024 See more

Of course, rumors are nothing new for Sydney Sweeney, who is definitely accustomed to combating them at this point. Back in 2023, reports alleged that the engaged Sweeney was dating Glen Powell, her co-star from box office hit Anyone but You. But they both have denied the rumors and proven that their chemistry in the steamy movie is nothing more than movie magic. Also, Powell and Sweeney hilariously addressed the gossip while on their press tour, showing that they have a sense of humor about it.

Even if Day Drinker isn’t part of her filming schedule, the starlet has a few other upcoming titles for fans to look forward to, such as Eden and Echo Valley. Though with Euphoria Season 3's delay, it's unclear when she might portray Cassie Howard. Nevertheless, she's clearly staying booked and busy but, if this situation is any indication, it seems she still has plenty of time to address rumors and speculation swirling around her when needed.

You can check out just how chilling Sydney Sweeney can be in Immaculate, which has a wild ending, at a theater near you. And keep an eye on the 2024 movie schedule for any future releases she might have as well as other upcoming big-screen fare.