Sydney Sweeney Got Behind A NASCAR Wheel This Weekend, And I Have A New Pick For Who Should Star If Days Of Thunder Gets Remade

Sydney Sweeney is probably best known for her captivating performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus (both of which can be streamed with a Max subscription ). But this past weekend she took a thrilling detour from Hollywood, diving into the world of high-speed racing and now I have a new pick for who should star if that rumored Days of Thunder sequel gets made. The 27-year-old actress spent her Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, where she got a firsthand taste of NASCAR life—sharing the track with none other than 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

“Kind of maybe thinking I need to add to my garage,” The Madame Web star captioned a video she shared with her vintage car-themed TikTok account Syds_Garage . In one image, Sweeney decked out in a blue racing suit, puckers for the camera, holding her helmet in front of the famed Concord racetrack.

Another shot captures her sheer delight as she leans out of a car window, her arms triumphantly raised in the sky. Come on, the Days of Thunder script practically writes itself!

But the highlight for me, is seeing her behind the wheel. In one image, Sweeney is captured gripping the wheel, flashing that movie star grin, and driving laps like a natural.

This isn’t the first time the Anyone But You actress has impressed fans with her love for cars. Beyond just a casual interest, the Washington native has deep automotive roots—her family has a long history of mechanics, and she’s an avid car enthusiast herself. Syd’s Garage is dedicated to her passion for restoring vintage vehicles, including a 1969 Ford Bronco she refurbished during the pandemic. She once told BAZAAR.com :

My babysitters (twin sisters) when I was little actually used to be race car drivers, and I'd go to the track a lot, and I thought I was going to be a race car driver when I grew up.

After watching her tear up the track this weekend, it seems that dream might not be too far-fetched. However, what’s particularly exciting about this NASCAR adventure is the potential for art to imitate life. Sweeney’s joyful and fearless embrace of the racing world feels like a perfect audition for the lead in a Days of Thunder remake—or even better, its long-rumored legacy sequel. The 1990 cult classic, starring Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle, captured the high-stakes drama of NASCAR racing and has recently been the subject of speculation about a revival. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter , Cruise is considering bringing Days of Thunder back to life, riding the wave of success from Top Gun: Maverick. And I’m telling you, the Americana star could make an incredible protege for Cole. Take my money now!

It’s a thrilling time to be a fan of the Everything Sucks! alum, as she continues to showcase her versatility as an actor. She recently starred in one of the year's best horror movies , Immaculate, and her packed schedule shows no signs of slowing down. In September, her latest project, Eden, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to much anticipation. Coming up, she’s set to star in Echo Valley, an untitled biopic about boxer Christy Martin , and the highly anticipated upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid. With such a diverse lineup of projects, Sweeney is proving to be one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents, so if a Days of Thunder follow-up does materialize, who knows if she’d even have time to fit it into her schedule.

