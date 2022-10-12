Glen Powell Has A Funny Comment After Sydney Sweeney Announces She’s Set To ‘Save The Universe’ In New Barbarella Movie

Sydney Sweeney is set to star and executive produce the remake of the 1968 cult classic Barbarella. As one of the big sought-after stars at the moment, lots of other actors commented their excitement for her on her post. However, Top Gun Maverick’s Glen Powell had a funny idea in his comment.

The film Barbarella is based on the French comic book by Jean-Claude Forest, and in 1968 was adapted into a movie that starred Jane Fonda. In 2020 the Forest estate announced it wanted to make a new film, according to Deadline . Sweeney posted a photo from the classic comic on her Instagram to announce the exciting casting news, check it out:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What a costume! I’m sure Sweeney is going to look fantastic as she saves the universe. I’m assuming lots will be dressing up as the character for Halloween in the future, including Glen Powell, who commented:

Guess I know my Halloween costume.

This comment is hilarious, mostly since seeing Powell in the feminine space fit shown in Sweeney’s post would look a bit ridiculous on him. I think he should probably stick to a jumpsuit like the uniforms he and the Top Gun: Maverick cast wore in the movie. With Top Gun: Maverick dominating the 2022 movie schedule , I’d assume this Halloween you’ll be seeing a lot of Maverick, Rooster, and Hangman. I’m also fairly certain Sweeney’s Euphoria character Cassie will be a staple on October 31 this year.

While Powell might not be the right guy to rock the Barbarella costume, though it would be funny, I do think he might be onto something. Sweeney’s character, along with others from the Euphoria cast , was super popular among Gen-Z’s for Halloween last year. Plus, Sweeney is also a major trendsetter, and she’s not afraid to rock a throwback look, like her early ‘00s wardrobe in the HBO hit show, or a side part, after Megan Fox brought it back . So, I’d assume Barbarella will be a Halloween hit once we get our first look at the actress in costume.

Along with Powell, quite a few actors posted about their excitement for Sweeney’s new project. This includes Vanessa Hudgens, who commented:

It’s about time

Agreed girl, I think it is about time we get a fun female-led sci-fi movie, it’s an added bonus that Sweeney is taking on the role.

Many others posted their enthusiasm for the actress landing the role, including her Euphoria co-star Javon Walton, who posted:

Leeeegoooooo👏👏👏

While the excitement is real, we’ll have to wait a while to see Sweeney “save the universe.” Currently, there is no writer or director, but Sweeny is expected to be an EP.

Even though we don’t know much about the new movie, we can look back at the 1968 version. While it didn’t hit at the box office, it has become a cult classic. In the Fonda-led movie, we follow a 41st-century astronaut who is on a quest to stop Durand Durand, an evil scientist who has a Positronic Ray that could bring evil to the galaxy. I’m sure this new adaptation will be something along these lines, and Sweeney will be fabulous as the title character.

Barbarella will mark Sweeney’s third project currently in development with Sony. She is set to lead the cast of the Marvel movie Madame Webb with Dakota Johnson, and the studio also acquired The Registration, which the Euphoria actress is set to produce and star in.