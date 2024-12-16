Sydney Sweeney Had A Wild Strategy For Keeping Glen Powell On His Toes During Anyone But You, But It Led To ‘One Of The Most Memorable' Experiences

Glen Powell is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most in demand leading men, and it’s easy to see why. From soaring in the billion-dollar blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick to his 2024 movie schedule trifecta of hits — Anyone But You, Hit Man, and Twisters — he has showcased his incredible range. His role in Hit Man even earned him a recent Golden Globe nomination . According to Sydney Sweeney — Powell's Anyone But You co-star — she had to keep the actor on his toes during filming, which paid off, creating “one of the most memorable experiences” of her career.

In an interview celebrating the Everybody Wants Some!! actor’s inclusion in Entertainment Weekly ’s “Entertainers of the Year,” Sweeney spoke about her experience working alongside the actor and how their trust became the foundation of their on-screen dynamic. She reflected on how his commitment to the craft and the genuine connection they built behind the scenes elevated their performances. She recalled:

We trusted each other implicitly, and that bond translated into every frame of the film. And yes, I tested that trust — literally. I’d randomly throw trust falls at him just to see if he had my back. He never let me down. That’s who Glen is, both on camera and off.

The Madame Web actress's trust-fall experiment wasn’t just about laughs; it helped forge a chemistry that translated seamlessly to the big screen. Anyone But You, which premiered at the end of 2023, went on to become an early 2024 hit, thanks in part to its mix of heartfelt storytelling and Powell’s knack for physical comedy (a particular scene involving a spider in his clothes became an instant fan favorite). Sweeney continued:

Working with Glen was one of the most memorable experiences of my career. The first time we ran lines together in Australia, I was struck by the incredible thought he’d poured into his character. Every choice he made felt intentional, layered, and deeply rooted in the story we were trying to tell. Glen approaches his craft with such care and precision that it elevates everyone around him. On set, he’s not just a scene partner — he’s a real partner. He looks you in the eyes, and in that moment, you know you can do anything together.

The Hidden Figures performer’s appeal goes beyond his charm and comedic chops. According to Sydney Sweeney, his connection to what truly matters — like family and his Texas roots — makes him stand out. In her glowing praise, the Immaculate star highlighted how Glen Powell embodies the ideal Hollywood movie star:

Thoughtful, caring, and a goofball in the best way, Glen is everything you’d want a movie star to be. But beyond the star power, he’s simply someone who makes the people around him better.

High praise from a co-star like Sweeney is no small thing, and 2024 was undeniably a standout year for the Twisters star. But his 2025 movie schedule looks just as busy, with a slate that includes the series Chad Powers and an upcoming remake of The Running Man . The upcoming Stephen King adaptation is set to skew closer to the book than the 1980s action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger did, which makes it one of my most anticipated upcoming book-to-screen adaptations .

Sweeney also had a whirlwind year with projects like Madame Web, Eden, and Immaculate, yet she clarified that working with Powell on Anyone But You was truly special. Catch both Hollywood A-listers in Anyone But You, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .