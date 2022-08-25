Sylvester Stallone Responds After Rumors Swirl He And Jennifer Flavin Are Divorcing Over A Dog

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. Because while it gives folks like actors exciting opportunities, it also transforms your personal life into a very public matter. As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines for their legal battle , Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone is having his own public split. And now Stallone has responded after rumors swirl he and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing over a dog.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are getting a divorce after years of marriage, with the two wedding back in l997. This was a shocking bit of information for fans, and rumors began to circulate that they split over Stallone getting his new rottweiler named Dwight . The report was that a fight over the dog led to a larger argument, before the two eventually decided to call it quits. Now Stallone has responded to that story directly to TMZ , telling the outlet:

We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met.

There you have it. As Sylvester Stallone clarified, his decades-long marriage to Jennifer Flavin didn’t dissolve simply because the accomplished multihyphenate wanted a dog. Even if he reportedly got Dwight the rottweiler explicitly for protection. But hey, being a celebrity can be a scary thing sometimes.

Sylvester Stallone went directly to TMZ in order to clear up the rumor surrounding his upcoming divorce from Jennifer Flavin. Given his decades of experience as a celebrity, the Rocky filmmaker no doubt has experience with rumors swirling around his personal life. And rather than letting this particular one circulate online, Stallone went straight to a source that so many fans out there look to for celebrity news.

As previously mentioned, Sylvester Stallone shared that he got his new puppy Dwight just two weeks ago. He shared an adorable video with the pooch, which quickly went viral. Because honestly, who doesn’t want to see their favorite celebrity playing with a puppy? Check it out for yourself below,

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Of course, hardcore Rocky fans will no doubt be making comparisons to Sylvester Stallone’s famous previous dog Butkus . The title character’s dog in the first two movies was actually Stallone’s real-life pet, which shows how much of an animal lover he’s always been. We’ll just have to wait and see if Dwight gets to have a role in any of his upcoming projects.

While Sylvester Sallone’s split from Jennifer Flavin wasn’t about his new puppy, the split is sure to continue making headlines as the famous couple part ways. But luckily the 76 year-old actor will have Dwight there to comfort him during this emotional time.