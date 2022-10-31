Sylvester Stallone Talks ‘Reawakening’ Of His Marriage After Nearly Splitting With Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has certainly had an interesting couple of months. The Rocky and Rambo star’s recent roller coaster of a life wasn’t attached to a new movie production but instead to his personal life, as was announced at the end of August Stallone would be getting divorced from his wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin, but those proceedings have since been called off. Stallone now says his near divorce has given him a new perspective on his personal life.

After about a month-long divorce battle in the public eye Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have apparently reconciled and are no longer planning to separate. Speaking with The Sunday Times (via People), Stallone says that something good did come from the near divorce, as it forced him to realize what was truly important in his life. Stallone said…

Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time. There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.

While the issues between Stallone and Flavin were certainly personal, and so outsiders didn’t see everything, the battle between the two cover everything from money to family pets. Flavin accused Stallone of hiding money. There wee also accusations that Stallone's new dog was one of the reasons his wife wanted out. It was reported that splitting up assets was going to be so complex that avoiding that was one of the main reasons the pair decided not to divorce. It wasn’t exactly the most romantic notion, but sometimes that’s life.

Having said that, Stallone and Flavin have reportedly been seen out together, enjoying the company of each other and others, so perhaps things are better between all involved. One set of relationships that is apparently improving is the one between Stallone and the three daughters he had with Flavin. He admits that he wasn’t as present as he should have been when they were young, but says he’s been trying to rectify that now…

I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up. I was so career-oriented, and now I go, 'OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.

Sylvester Stallone certainly isn’t the first parent, famous or otherwise, to have difficulty balancing the requirements of career and family. He certainly found decades of success in Hollywood and made millions of fans, though it would seem that up until recently his daughters were perhaps not among them. It does sound from Stallone’s comments that he is making new in-roads with his kids. Sometimes it takes a major shake-up for you to truly gain perspective on what’s important.