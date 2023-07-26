Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s Ice Cube Weighs In On Fan Theory That The Turtles Are Black

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are easily amongst the most recognizable characters within the pop culture zeitgeist. An aspect of their characterizations that makes them unique from a lot of other fictional heroes is that they’re obviously not human. However, for some time now, fans have posed a theory regarding their depictions. A number of people hold the belief that if the four fun-loving, pizza-eating siblings were human, they’d be African American. It’s an assumption with plenty of implications, and Mutant Mayhem star Ice Cube weighed in on it.

Ice Cube voices the villainous Superfly in the upcoming 2023 new movie release and, with that, he’s seemingly been able to get in touch with the lore surrounding the iconic characters. However, he seemed surprised when asked for his thoughts on the idea that the turtles would be Black if they had human skin. Based on his comments, he doesn’t necessarily buy into the thinking. Not only that, but he also believes the characters themselves would have something to say about it:

Really? Is that right? How do you know that from a turtle? The mutants, they they own race, that’s the problem, you know, that they’re minorities in New York, too, so they gotta fight for they rights too. So, they may be offended that you call them Black!

It’s true that mutants are essentially their own race of beings. Within TMNT lore, there are some characters who began life as humans before being transformed, such as Baxter Stockman and Mondo Gecko. Yet others – like the turtles – were simply animals and after being transformed, forged their personalities partially based on their surroundings. So Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael are (partially) who they are because of the pop culture they consumed. (And of course, Master Splinter’s tutelage also factors in.)

This is a tricky discussion, due to the fact that one ideally shouldn’t assign characteristics or labels based on preconceived societal and cultural notions. Ice Cube makes a fair point in that the young ninjas probably believe they’re in a league of their own. While speaking with UNILAD , the witty 54-year-old musician shared more humorous thoughts:

Yeah, you might hear from the mutant society of, you know, ugly things, you know what I’m saying, they got an organization that might wanna get at you.

Interestingly, BOOM! Studios released a comic earlier this year that seemed to add credibility to the notion regarding the four heroes’ ethnicity . A TMNT/ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers crossover saw the quartet don holographic human disguises. Said tech allowed the teens to present themselves as young African Americans. While some may not be sure how to feel about that, a plethora of fans expressed delight over the development.

At present though, plenty of franchise devotees seem excited about Mutant Mayhem, which counts Seth Rogen as a producer. And the trailers suggest this Ninja Turtles production is a Rogen movie through and through, even down to the A+ Shrek joke. The film sees the novice adventurers looking to be accepted by the human population of New York City. In trying to do so, they get on the bad side of Superfly and his army of mutants. (Sorry guys, Shredder was deleted from this film .) So far, the movie looks exciting and gives off serious Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse vibes .

It’s doubtful that this latest theatrical outing for the franchise will reference the race theory surrounding the turtles. Nevertheless, some subtext regarding acceptance and tolerance wouldn’t be out of the question. I’m intrigued to see how the story plays out. And I’ll be sure to remain respectful to the mutant society Ice Cube mentions when I finally share my thoughts.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2.