‘This Isn’t Terrifier This Is Traumatized’: Internet Roasts Art The Clown Costume Fail

Terrifier 3 is the fourth biggest horror film of the year, as it slashed its way to the weekend box office with $18.3 million and has grossed $45 million in total. Naturally, that means horror fans will want to dress up for Halloween as the film’s main antagonist, Art the Clown. One TikTok user shows off his own Art the Clown costume fail with the internet roasting, “this isn’t Terrifier this is traumatized.”

Art the Clown’s appearance makes IT’s Pennywise look like child’s play. Looking at the creepy clown horror film antagonist’s bloody-curdling grin for too long can easily send chills up your spine. So you can only imagine Halloween costumes of Damien Leone’s famed character should have the same effect. One TikTok user’s costume definitely failed to grasp that concept, with one comment saying the fashion don't screams more “traumatized” than Terrifier as you see for yourself below:

As the TikTok user’s caption says, they paid $65 for that costume, so I’m really curious where the costume came from. While the classic black-and-white clown costume is on point, I’m more distracted by the droopy mask with a few blood splatters. It looks like a melting face without eyes!

I doubt many houses will be scared seeing this Trick or Treater knocking at their door. You can imagine that the internet had plenty to say about the Art the Clown costume with @l1snt_ reacting to this fail different than what the costume probably intended:

this isn’t terrifier, this is traumatized

I can understand that as you don't want to look at the costume for very long, but I'm feeling more disturbed than scared. The Terrifier movies are already known for making audiences vomit with their over-the-top death scenes . However, I highly doubt anyone will lose their lunch seeing this costume. @Aaron's reaction to that costume attempt matches what we're all feeling as we look at it:

That’s not terrifier that’s terrified😂

The costume indeed looks as traumatized as Art the Clown's victims compared to being the menace behind the slasher maneuvers. Even the third film’s popcorn bucket is more scary than this costume. At the same time, it doesn’t mean that any onlookers will be able to unsee this Art the Clown costume attempt. If I found out the mask I purchased was an epic fail, I feel like I would be the type to find an easy YouTube makeup tutorial of Art the Clown for myself. @at_shix509 compared this Halloween costume to a toy that completely reshapes my thinking:

Bro got the funko pop version

Believe it or not, there actually is an Art the Clown Funko Pop! figure from Terrifier 2. But even that bloody figure still looks horrifying with that wide-eyed evil grin all while soaked in blood. It looks like the TikTok user's costume is like a toned-down version of the maniacal clown. @trustmichi_ had a funny observation about the TikTok user's costume:

Is it having an allergic reaction?.. [shock]

I wouldn't be surprised if the guy in the costume suffered an allergic reaction, as he looks pretty sick. It sure doesn't look like it's in the mood to wreak havoc. @Fygo. has a similar response:

Bro isn’t in the mood

It appears that neighborhood residents will see a washed-out-looking Art the Clown with this $65 costume fail. Amazingly, the Terrifier movies are such a hit that Art the Clown is considered costume-worthy this Halloween. All it took were headlines of the second film of the franchise making people vomit to draw large audiences in. With Spooky Season being the perfect time to release more vomit-inducing scenes for the third film , it’s no surprise that the slasher movie has been dominating the box office . Unlike that TikTok user’s costume, at least you know watching Terrifier 3 that the gore levels will not be toned down and you’re guaranteed a good scare.