I'm A Horror Fan, But Two Things About Clayface Reactions Have Me Excited For Different Reasons
It looks like there’s much more than comic books and horror here.
I’m excited for Clayface, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on Oct 23rd. I haven’t always been a big fan of horror movies, but 2025 changed that for me with movies like Sinners, Weapons, and 28 Years Later. I am also a superhero movie fan, so combining the two genres has me pretty fired up. I haven’t seen the movie yet, but some critics have, and their early reactions to this Mike Flanagan-penned body horror/comic book movie starring Tom Rhys Harries have me even more excited.
I love that the Peter Safran/James Gunn-led DCU has been dipping into multiple genres in its first couple of years, and making a superhero movie (or, in this case, a supervillain movie) a horror movie is a big swing. It sounds like it’s paid off. Critics are calling it a great body horror movie, sure, but they also agree that it’s a lot more. It’s romantic and funny, too. I honestly didn’t expect that. DCU Brief (which may not exactly be the most neutral account, to be fair) says in a post on X:
Still, these reviews of Clayface have me wondering if this is going to be the best of the bunch so far. I’m especially intrigued by critics who are calling it funny and romantic, as I mentioned. It sounds like it's much more than just body horror. Chalice Williams at Reel Movie Junky wrote:
Critic Jenna Anderson agrees with DCU Brief about the humor, writing on X:
I’ll admit that I was nervous that the movie was going to be nothing but body horror, and as much as I’ve grown to love horror movies lately, body horror is still not my jam, so I need more than just painful and gross gore. It looks like Clayface is going to deliver that, as Chris Killian wrote in his tweet:
But have no fear, body horror enthusiasts, as it’s still very much in that genre, as Killian wrote in a second tweet:
And Movie Zine compared the movie to one of the best body horror movies of the last decade, The Substance, when it tweeted:
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So there you have it. The first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, and while that sometimes can be taken with a grain of salt, the full reviews are still a week away from being released. Clayface seems to be exciting fans of the DCU in a bigger way than its other entry in the theaters this year, Supergirl.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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