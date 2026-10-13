Hearing Ben Affleck Holler ‘I’m Batman’ In His Regular Voice Is The Stuff Of Knightmares

“I’m Batman!” Well, not really, but that’s a piece of dialogue that’s been a beloved part of pop culture for decades now. Various actors have played Batman in live-action projects and gotten to deliver dialogue as Gotham’s protector via specific voices they craft for the character. Ben Affleck – like his predecessors and successors – had his own distinct Batman voice, which was quite low. So you can imagine that I was humorously thrown for a loop when hearing him deliver the aforementioned line in a very different tone of voice.

Affleck’s Batman appears in a few DC Extended Universe films, and it’s hard for me to get his cadence out of my head. Yet what would it sound like if the Oscar-winning multihyphenate were to declare himself the Dark Knight while using his somewhat regular voice. Well, that’s what Affleck did when he appeared on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During a discussion about his approach to Batman’s voice, Affleck used a different tone to say a few lines, and it’s the stuff Knightmares are made of:

OK, maybe it’s not totally a Knightmare, which is the DCEU’s post-apocalyptic reality in which Darkseid ravages the Earth. However, I’d be lying if I said it weren’t jarring to hear Affleck say the lines like that. On the other hand, though, once a person gets past the wild nature of the vocals, it’s actually quite funny in some respects. I think of it as having a somewhat Steve Urkel-esque quality. Ultimately, Affleck was trying to make a point about the importance of forming a good Batman voice. On his approach, Affleck said:

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If you see the Frank Miller book [The Dark Knight Returns], I mean, the guy is really old. He's like, I mean, he's drawn intimidatingly enough to look like Marlon Brando. But he's quite gray-haired and older and just beat to shit. So I kind of like the idea of him just sounding literally, you know, kind of exhausted and gravelly in that sense.

Personally, I think the actor made the right call with his choice of vocal style for the famous DC Comics character. I mean, imagine Bats talking to Joker during the Knightmare sequence in the tone of voice Affleck uses in his recent interview. The responses fans would share online would likely be wild and pretty laughworthy. I’d argue that any kind of scene like that would have the internet staying power of the “Sadfleck” meme (which still makes the rounds today).

Affleck is pretty far-removed from his Batman days (and the backlash his casting sparked) these days and has been working on a host of other projects, including his newest directorial debut on the 2026 movie schedule, Animals. Still, the filmmaker does discuss his Dark Knight days on occasion and, more recently, he got real about his highs and lows in the DCEU. At the same time, he also shared his praise for Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige, who he called a “genius.”

Feige does indeed understand comics and, with that, I think he’d agree with Affleck in that a "farcical" take on Batman’s voice just wouldn’t work. The cat (or I guess, the Bat?) is out of the bag now, as we now have a taste of what a higher pitched Batman would sound like, thanks to Ben Affleck. I’m not sure I’ll ever get his “I’m Batman” line out of my head and, if the internet does its thing, this could end up becoming a new viral video clip that adds to Batfleck’s social media lore.

Check out Affleck’s performances as Batman – sans the voice he used in the interview – by streaming the DCEU films with an HBO Max subscription.