The Accountant 2 Didn't Resolve One Of Ben Affleck's Random Side Plots, And I'm Really Annoyed About It

Though I missed out on seeing The Accountant 2 when it was in theaters, it was still one of the 2025 movie releases I planned on watching. So, a few weeks ago, I fired up my Prime Video subscription to stream Ben Affleck’s latest movie and had an enjoyable time watching, especially since Affleck is surprisingly funny in it. However, I can’t help feeling annoyed that The Accountant 2 failed to resolve one of the side plots for his character, Christian Wolff.

When we reunite with Affleck’s character for the first time in nearly a decade, he’s attending a speed dating event where many of the women line up to talk to him first. It turns out that Christian “hacked” the event by using his mathematical skills to create the most optimal dating profile. However, because his autism makes it difficult for him to recognize social cues, he ends up driving all the women away.

Later in the movie, when Christian’s brother Braxton, reprised by Jon Bernthal, explains why he’s allegedly happy to be alone in life (not knowing he’ll soon make an adorable feline friend in Juarez), Christian mentions that he’d “like someone to check in on.” That makes it a little sadder that he failed to make a connection at that dating event, but fortunately, it doesn’t take long for Christian’s luck to change. He ends up hitting it off with a woman at a honky tonk and even joins her in a line dance, as seen below:

So, by the end of The Accountant 2, Christian calls Angie, right? Or he at least uses the confidence boost he got from meeting her to connect with another woman… right? Nope! After Christian and Braxton save Anaïs’ son, Alberto, and all the other children being held captive by that trafficking operation, they make plans to go on a camping trip after they make sure Alberto is safely sent to Harbor Neuroscience. Not only does Christian not even run into another woman, he doesn’t even express any desire to try dating again in passing.

Look, I know this is an action movie first and foremost, so it has to prioritize punches being thrown, bullets flying and explosions igniting. I also get why it’s important to show that Christian and Braxton will continue bonding now that the bad guys are defeated. But this dating subplot feels unnecessary in hindsight considering there’s no resolution to it.

Similar to the comedy Rule of 3, I was expecting there to be a beginning, middle and end to this portion of the movie. We get the first two, but then the subplot is abandoned, making it feel like it was unnecessary to include it in the first place. I wasn’t expecting Christian to suddenly be in a committed relationship by the end, but it would have been nice to carve out a little time to show he’s not giving up on trying to find a woman he can connect with on a deeper level. Just showing Christian picking up the phone to call Angie would have sufficed, even if it’s unlikely they cross paths again.

The Accountant 2 still has more positive things going for it than negative things, but I walked away from this aspect of the movie feeling irritated. If The Accountant 3 gets the greenlight, I hope Christian’s romantic life is not just revisited, but we go step further and show him getting a girlfriend.