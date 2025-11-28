Yes, Sydney Sweeney Did Celebrate Thanksgiving By Water Skiing While It Was Very, Very Cold

The temperatures are dropping, which means it’s a great time to pull out the sweaters and slippers and settle in for some relaxing time by the fire. But not if you’re Sydney Sweeney. While you might have spent your holiday watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or enjoying your favorite Friends Thanksgiving episode, the actress was partaking in activities usually reserved for the warmer summer months, as she hit the water Thursday for some very, very cold water skiing.

Sweeney has had a busy year, with multiple offerings on the 2025 movie calendar, but she was never too busy to give us FOMO with all of her vacation pics. This time, however, I’m not sure I would have wanted to join her, as she wished her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving” with an Instagram Stories post that showed her enjoying a nice frigid day on the lake. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Stories)

So just how cold was it out in the unspecified picturesque location? The star of The Housemaid movie adaptation confirmed it was what I'm officially calling “too cold for this Southern girl” in the caption of a video she posted:

She’s got skills, and she really seems to be enjoying herself! I love to see it, and I’m glad Sydney Sweeney is getting to enjoy her “happy place” — even though being hit with all of that wind and water in 42-degree weather seems pretty miserable to me.

At least she had full coverage in a wetsuit this time, because it wasn’t all that long ago that she was still sporting a black swimsuit for her adventures on the water. It’s like earlier this year, when Jennifer Lopez and Alexandra Daddario showed off bikinis despite the snowy weather outside, but Sydney Sweeney stayed bundled up in a chic, all-white outfit for her snowball fight. (Not that a wetsuit protected her from the cold as much as a jacket would have.)

It’s unclear who accompanied the Christy star on her frosty trip to the lake. Rumors have spread this year that she’s dating Scooter Braun, and while they reportedly hung out together at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy and have been seen on date nights, some sources maintain that things are casual between them, and Sydney Sweeney herself was quoted recently saying she doesn’t think she’s looking for a man right now. Maybe he’s just giving her business advice?

One thing is for sure, though: If Scooter Braun does want to be with the White Lotus alum, he’ll probably have to embrace her love for lake life — and in all weather conditions, apparently. Over the past two years, her social media has been full of boat-related thirst traps. She’s even been known to take her dog out on the lake, and — when the boat in question calls for it — she’s even got the sexy pirate look down.

As much as I may not understand her wanting to be out on the water in 40-degree temperatures, I love that she’s making time for the hobbies that she’s most thankful for. Stay tuned for more updates about Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3. (Why does it take so long to film Euphoria anyway?)